Why Tesla Stock Soared 20% in November The Motley Fool

It seems like there’s never a dull moment Tesla (TSLA -0.52% ) shareholders. November was certainly an active month for the company and the stock. Investors were rewarded as Tesla stock surged 19.5% during the month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

One reason for the gain was the long-awaited rollout of Tesla’s unique Cybertruck. The company promised to begin deliveries of its latest electric vehicle (EV), and held an official launch event for the product.

But there were other reasons for the stock’s rise.

Westerly winds from many directions

News directly related to the company were also helped by macroeconomic headwinds last month. The market generally rose as investors believe the Federal Reserve’s cycle of rising interest rates may be coming to an end. Tesla CEO Elon Musk cited those higher rates as a reason for the slowdown in EV demand in the company’s third-quarter conference call in October.

Musk said that “consumers cannot afford to buy new cars if interest rates remain high or even go higher.” So there is a growing sentiment that the Fed’s rate hikes have peaked, causing investors to flock back into growth stocks like Tesla.

In addition to that tailwind, Tesla announced a deal to sell its vehicle charging equipment to another customer. The first reports that Tesla was selling its charging hardware directly to third parties came in October in a $100 million deal with the energy company. BP,

But it was the Cybertruck that brought the most excitement last month as investors had been waiting for it since its unveiling in November 2019. Its specifications are now official, with a price tag of around $100,000 for its high-end version. Cyberbeast. That trim has an estimated battery range of 320 miles. The all-wheel-drive version will cost an estimated $80,000 with a range of 340 miles. The base model — which won’t be available until 2025 — will cost about $61,000 with a 250-mile battery range.

The party may be over for now

Now that Cybertruck sales have begun, investors may be looking to other headwinds for near-term gains. This truck will not have any meaningful impact on Tesla’s earnings next year either as less than 100,000 are expected to be sold in 2024.

But Musk himself may have disrupted any other tailwind for Tesla stock. In a candid public interview at the 2023 DealBook Summit in New York on November 29, Musk discussed the problems of losing advertisers at his social media company X (formerly Twitter). He presented a possible path to bankruptcy of that company.

The problem for Tesla shareholders is that Musk may want to sell Tesla stock to save his social media company from closure. Additionally, he owes money to banks from when he bought Twitter. If the company can’t make a profit to help cover that debt, it’s very possible that Musk will unload Tesla shares to pay it off.

This doesn’t mean that Tesla won’t be a good investment in the long run. But Tesla’s growth should be considered more of a marathon than a sprint. And with potential stock sales from Musk in the near term, the stock could give back some of November’s gains before moving higher.

Source: www.fool.com