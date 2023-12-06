Why stock-market FOMO could set the stage for seasonal weakness in early December

Investors in the fast-rising stock market should stay away from cookies and milk. Analysts at Ned Davis Research cautioned in a Wednesday note that it is still too early for a so-called Santa Claus rally.

Bullish sentiment, as measured by a pair of NDR indicators, is in “extreme” territory, which could serve as a contrarian indicator and buck the stock market’s seasonal trend for underperformance in the first half of December. Could boost, Major Ed Clissold has written. American strategist, and London Stockton, research analyst.

The research firm’s short-term NDR Daily Trading Sentiment Composite, which consists of more than 20 indicators, including market-derived sentiment gauges such as the Cboe Volatility Index VIX and surveys of institutional and retail traders, was recently the most optimistic since July 25. level has been reached and remains. Optimistic at 76.7, he wrote.

The NDR’s crowd sentiment survey, which uses many of the same indicators but takes a more medium-term view, returned to optimistic territory for the first time since August.

The improved sentiment came after the S&P 500’s SPX jumped 8.9% in November, which marked the large-cap benchmark’s best monthly gain since July 2022 and its sixth-best November gain since 1926. Stock-market gains in November were boosted by a massive pullback. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield BX:TMUBMUSD10Y peaked at 5% in October. Clissold and Stockton wrote that the rise in sentiment to levels that could signal a potential decline is consistent with the seasonal trend of stock market weakness in the first half of December.

He said the weakness may be a surprise to investors who know that November and December historically provide the best back-to-back stock-market performance.

He said the publicity surrounding the “Santa Claus” rally was partly to be blamed for this. This term is used to describe a narrow window of trading days around Christmas.

Some on Wall Street use the term more loosely.

“Like many shoppers who lament stores displaying Christmas decorations in October, technical analysts are angry at the misuse of the term Santa Claus rally,” Clissold and Stockton wrote.

The term is often used to refer to the market’s upward trend over the last five trading days of a calendar year and the first two trading days of the following year, although there are “a few versions” of the indicator, he noted.

In the table below, they depict the performance of the S&P 500 over the five trading days before and after Christmas, showing an average increase of 0.59% in the index in the period before Christmas and an average increase of 0.87% in the five days after Christmas. it shows. With an average gain of 0.17% for all five-day periods since 1972.

But all this could be preparation for a merry holiday season.

“A seasonal change that relieves short-term optimism could set the stage for a Santa Claus rally,” he wrote.

