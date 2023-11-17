Why Stasis remains a long-term ‘Destiny 2’ problem with no solution in sight

destiny 2 bungee

Next week, we get to hear about Destiny 2’s Artifact mod for Season of the Wish, which will eventually take place several seasons later. focus on stasisThe ice-based subclass of the game (yes, yes it’s crystallized darkness or whatever).

Debuting in 2020’s Beyond Light, Stasis has had a strange journey in Destiny 2, spending the entire next year attempting to fix it so it doesn’t completely break PvP. But this was the first true “3.0” subclass, introducing a new system that would eventually implement custom aspects and pieces and “actions” into classes for better buildcrafting.

The problem, however, is that Stasis has lagged behind for years. It has a relatively small share of usage among the playerbase, and is rarely buffed to keep up with other classes, something players are hoping may happen this upcoming season.

The reason for this seems fairly obvious, and it’s something that Bungie hasn’t changed in three years, although the answer may be more complicated than everyone thinks. is stasis Only It’s available if you own Beyond Light and play a campaign on each character to unlock it. While the same is true for the Lightfall strand, which came out just this year, Beyond Light has just celebrated its three-year anniversary, and the subseries locked within it. So why invest too much in an older subclass that only a portion of the playerbase has?

The most obvious proposal is “Just give everyone stasis.” This is actually something I’ve said in the past, but since then, I’ve talked to people at Bungie who have assured me that it’s not as easy as it seems on a technical level. This is so baked into Beyond Light that you can’t easily remove it, as easy as it may sound in theory, so they’ve tried to compromise by making the unlock process at least somewhat easier over time , instead of mindless, annoying short questions. What had to be done first to unlock everything. But pressing a button to give everyone stasis when exiting Beyond Light isn’t as insta-fix as it seems, and isn’t even a priority, given everything else Bungie is working on.

Another solution is to make Beyond Light cheaper or free, Too What I’ve suggested about this and older expansions like Shadowkeep is also probably a non-starter. More conversations with Bungie indicate that even though it seems like it’s time to do something like this, everyone will be surprised at how well older expansions like Beyond Light still sell. And we know Bungie is desperate for revenue right now, so if that’s true, no, it’s probably not going to happen.

Therefore, with no solution in sight, this will continue to happen. Why do you think the light subclasses are getting another super option with The Final Shape while Strand only has one and Stasis also only has one? three years, Because of low usage and relatively low ownership, they are not worth paying attention to at all compared to subclasses.

I would say there are Some? Nice Stasis additions, mainly in the form of exotic weapons and armor pieces that actually appeared at a decent clip. But outside of hyper specific builds for champion freezing and so on, it’s pretty clear that the class consistently lags behind everything else.

