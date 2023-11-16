Why Starbucks Just Launched Another 5,000 NFTs – MarketWatch – Cryptosaurus

Starbucks SBUX, +0.41% on Wednesday issued 5,000 non-fungible tokens, called the First Store Collection. The release includes a series of images that look like postage stamps. The Seattle-based coffee giant launched them on Nifty Gateway, an online digital-art platform building on Ethereum scaling network Polygon.

Non-fungible tokens cost $100 each. This is around the same value as its previous NFT drop in March, which included only 2,000 NFTs and sold out in minutes.

Purchasing the NFT earns users 1,500 points toward rewards within the Starbucks Odyssey app, which Starbucks is launching in 2022.

Widespread interest in collecting, trading, and creating NFTs appears to have waned since its peak in 2021 and 2022, but big brands are still moving forward with plans to launch them. Earlier this week, Nike NKE, +1.96% announced its first NFT drop on the Swoosh, the brand’s so-called Web3 community, which is branded as a place to create “the future of Nike” with fans.

One reason brands are moving on NFTs is because it is benefiting the bottom line.

“Starbucks is moving toward Web3 technology as they recognize its potential and want to tap into new user segments and revenue streams. Their first NFT drop, the Siren Collection Stamp, launched on March 1, 2023, selling out at a price of $100 in just 18 minutes,” said Sara Gheorghelas, blockchain analyst at DeepRadar.

“In the last 30 days, it has seen a trading volume of $195,000 and a total trading volume of $561,000. The minimum price for the collection is $450, an increase of 350% since mint.’

Gheorghelas said it’s notable that only 17.1% of the collection is currently for sale, indicating that token holders are not simply looking to flip NFTs for a quick profit, or are not purchasing with the aim of selling at a higher price. Have been. Stayed.

“Regarding the upcoming second drop, it is expected to have a similar impact, especially as they are also launching a series of benefits for beta users on April 24,” Gheorghelas said.

Brands are using NFTs – collectibles as well as certificates of authenticity – as a way to build loyalty within their fan base.

In December, marketing head Brady Brewer said the company was using this type of technology to reward and engage members in new ways, including collectibles, digital tickets, and access to both benefits and a digital community.

However, according to DappRadar, the market for NFTs has cooled off considerably, with monthly trading volume reaching $1 billion, a far cry from the $17 billion high reached in January 2022.

Starbucks told MarketWatch via email that it would provide data on the launch after analyzing sales results.

