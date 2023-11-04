Why spot bitcoin ETF approval doesn’t guarantee a bull market finbold

The potential approval of a Spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) is expected to boost the price of Bitcoin, but some analysts worry it may not be enough to fully revive market sentiment.

On October 24, Bitcoin experienced its most significant single-day rally in a year, rising by more than 14%. The rally was triggered by the news that BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF, known as IBTC, was listed on the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC) website. This development was seen as a positive step for the application of ETFs.

The price surge on October 24 was even stronger than that of October 16, which was based on misinformation that the spot Bitcoin ETF had been approved.

(BTC year-to-date (YTD) performance. Source: Finbold.com)

According to a pseudonymous trader flowhorse, who has a substantial following on Flowhorse noted that investors can expect moves of “the same, if not greater magnitude” if the ETF is approved.

However, TheFlowHorse also notes that the approval is likely to drive prices significantly higher, followed by a mid-term retracement due to an influx of eager investors looking to take advantage of the news.

Analyst’s View on Spot BTC ETF Approval Impact

“The timing of spot Bitcoin ETF approval is unclear, but should occur within months and possibly before Jan. 10, 2024,” JPMorgan analysts led by Nikolaos Panigartzoglou wrote in a report earlier this month, which led by Ark Invest. And there is a deadline for 21Shares applications.” “This is the earliest of various deadlines the SEC will face in spot Bitcoin ETF applications.”

However, the consensus – laid out by Bloomberg ETFs analysts James Seifert and Eric Balchunas – is that Approval It is expected to happen early next year.

Despite the generally positive outlook, investors should remain cautious as the surge in demand for Bitcoin may be transitory due to high interest rates and current microeconomic factors.

In the current economic environment, it is unlikely for Bitcoin to experience a complete turnaround and enter a prolonged bull market as higher interest rates will impact the attractiveness of alternative investments and influence investors’ decisions, potentially approving. Will reduce the impact of spot ETFs.

Furthermore, the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF is a highly anticipated event, and it is likely that the market has already priced in its actual occurrence. By 2023, Bitcoin has already experienced a remarkable 108% increase in its price and this was mainly driven by spot ETFs and the expectation of halving.

Looking at the broader context, cryptocurrency market performance is closely linked to macroeconomic factors, particularly rising interest rates. These adjustments can significantly influence the direction of cryptocurrency market movement. Therefore, while a surge in the price of Bitcoin is predictable, its stability and long-term growth will depend not only on market sentiment but also on microeconomic factors.

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. Your capital is at risk when investing.

Source: finbold.com