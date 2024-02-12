Why Solana's New Token Extensions Are a 'Game-Changer' for NFTs?

A new token extension lets Solana developers include metadata natively in NFTs.

The Solana infrastructure developer says this development disrupts Metaplex’s monopoly.

New token extensions could help Solana NFTs reach other blockchains like Ethereum.

Solana recently launched 13 new token extensions that bring many new features for developers.

In developer circles, one of these new features is generating a significant amount of excitement: the ability to natively incorporate metadata into Solana NFTs.

Metadata is an essential tool in blockchain protocols. Among other things, this allows additional information – such as images and characteristics – to be assigned to NFTs.

Previously, Solana tokens only had the ability to include minimal metadata, such as the supply of a given token.

Stay ahead of the game with our weekly newsletters

Solana’s new token extensions allow a common metadata interface, unattached to any single stakeholder. Developers can now create their own unique NFT standards, allowing for greater competition and innovation within the Solana NFT ecosystem.

It hasn’t taken long for developers to make use of this new capability.

Ming Ng, a developer working on the popular Solana decentralized exchange aggregator Jupyter, has already released a new Solana NFT token standard in collaboration with the NFT fractionalization protocol Ovols.

A Metaplex monopoly?

Since there was previously no way to natively attach more metadata to Solana NFTs, companies independent of Solana created their own solutions.

Join the community to receive our latest stories and updates

Metaplex, a protocol that allows the creation and minting of NFTs, was the largest of these. The firm created its own protocol to attach additional metadata to tokens. Due to the high cost of doing so, many NFT creators decided not to create their own metadata protocols, and opted to use MetaPlex instead.

While the majority of Solana’s $4.8 billion NFT market would not exist without Metaplex, that situation was not a good long-term solution, according to Mert Mumtaz, CEO of Solana infrastructure provider Helios Labs.

“A single, centralized, for-profit entity – Metaplex – has a complete monopoly on the NFT standard on Solana right now,” Mumtaz explained. DL News, “Lack of competition leads to lack of innovation.”

Nhan Phan, co-founder and CTO of Metaplex, said: DL News Metaplex has “never had a monopoly” and there have also been several NFT benchmarks with Metaplex that have been shipped in the past.

“Our focus has always been on innovating and disrupting ourselves – for example, with compression – and that’s what positions us as the preferred choice for digital asset developers,” Phan said.

A September 2022 whitepaper published by Metaplex stated that its protocol had been used to create more than 20 million NFTs, which is more than 99.9% of the Solana NFT market.

Phan also said that Metaplex offers much more than just its metadata extension, including Solana NFT tooling, as well as on-chain NFT collection launch and on-chain NFT data storage.

‘There is still a lot to improve’

With the ability to natively incorporate NFT metadata, Solana’s NFT ecosystem can now compete with other networks like Ethereum, where there are several different NFT standards, such as ERC 721, ERC 1155, and most recently ERC 404. has gained popularity.

“The new token extension Solana is a game-changer for NFTs,” a spokesperson for NFT marketplace Magic Eden explained. DL News, Magic Eden said the new metadata will empower interface builders and allow them to easily innovate with the new token standard.

One way to do this is to combine the metadata extension with the transfer hook extension. This will allow custom logic to be executed when NFTs are transferred, and can be used to create permissioned tokens or NFTs that automatically distribute royalties.

Magic Eden isn’t the only one highlighting the power of token extensions.

“There is a lot to be improved regarding Solana NFTs,” said Armani Ferrante, creator of the Mad Lads NFT project and Backpack NFT exchange. DL News,

Ferrante said the new token extension will make it easier to detect “important features like royalty enforcement” and that Backpack plans to support the new standards.

The enforcement of NFT royalties – a small portion of each NFT sale is sent to its creators – has historically been a controversial issue.

Some marketplaces like OpenSea ultimately decided not to enforce royalties for NFTs sold on the platform due to other popular NFT marketplaces making royalties optional.

Some NFT collectors argue that not enforcing royalties hurts NFT creators and prevents them from generating a steady flow of revenue from their work.

Tim Craig is DL News’ Edinburgh-based DeFi correspondent. Get here with tips [email protected],

Source: www.dlnews.com