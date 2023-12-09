Why Solana Will Outperform Ethereum in the Ongoing Bull Market – Cryptosaurus

In the current bull market frenzy focused on Bitcoin and Ethereum, a quiet but significant surge is taking place with SOL, the primary token of the Solana blockchain.

Despite past ties to disgraced crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried, Solana has managed to reach unprecedented levels of growth and attract an increasing number of users to its network.

VanEck highlights thriving ecosystem

The Solana blockchain positions itself as a faster and more cost-effective alternative to Ethereum. However, Ethereum remains the leading choice for NFT markets and decentralized finance applications.

But this could change drastically next year as asset management firm VanEck predicts that Solana will become a top three blockchain network in terms of market capitalization, total value locked (TVL) and active users. The firm envisages many asset managers applying for spot Solana ETFs (exchange-traded funds) by next year.

Solana’s current ecosystem lends credibility to this prediction. Over the past year, Solana has established significant collaborations with traditional global financial institutions. BeInCrypto reported that the platform has secured partnerships with industry giants like Visa and Shopify, which are using its technology to speed up their payment processes.

Solana DeFi TVL. Source: Vanek

Additionally, VanEck highlighted the potential for Solana-based protocols, such as the Pyth Network, to overtake protocols running on Ethereum. Pyth Network acts as an oracle provider similar to Chainlink. Currently, Chainlink secures approximately $15 billion of assets, while the Pyth Network manages less than $2 billion.

However, VanEck said this could change if Solana gains more market share and sees more DeFi activity.

VanEck analysts said, “While Chainlink is struggling to gain institutional adoption of its LINK token, we expect Pyth to gain meaningful market share on the back of several real innovations, including its “push” architecture and confidence interval system.” ” ,

Solana compared apples

Additionally, Real Vision CEO Raul Pal explained that Solana’s user experience makes its applications easier to implement. In their looks the comparison between Solana and Ethereum is like Apple vs Android.

While Solana is like Apple with its sleek design and closed system, Ethereum is broader and more open.

“The comparison is like Android versus Apple. It’s like Solana feels like an apple; It’s a closed system, but it’s very clever, very good, will generate great loyalty. [But] Ethereum is much broader, much more open in terms of other things that can be built on top of it,” Pal said.

Nevertheless, Pal believes Ethereum will remain dominant as developers continue to innovate. Nevertheless, he expects Solana to become a multi-billion dollar ecosystem in terms of valuation.

