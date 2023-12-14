Why SoFi Technologies, Bank of America and Fifth Third Bancorp Stocks Soared on Wednesday

Old bank sign carved into stone or concrete above the door of a financial building

Many bank stocks rose on Wednesday after US Federal Reserve officials signaled an end to the central bank’s rate hikes. When all was said and done on Wednesday, Sofi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) was up 12.5%, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was up 4.2%, and Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) closed up 6% for the session. Many other major bank stocks followed more conservative stocks amid the broader market rally; Both S&P 500 And nasdaq composite The index jumped more than 1.3% on Wednesday.

At the US Federal Reserve’s last meeting of 2023, Fed officials opted to leave the central bank’s benchmark interest rate flat at a target range between 5.25% and 5.5%. It was the third consecutive monthly decision in which rates were left unchanged – albeit after an unprecedented cycle of 11 rate hikes since the Fed began raising rates in March 2022.

Additionally, policymakers on the Federal Open Market Committee signaled Wednesday that there will be at least three rate cuts in 2024, likely in quarterly-percentage-point increments.

Why are low rates having mixed results for bank stocks?

So why, then, are bank stocks surging in response? After all, higher interest rates are widely seen as a positive catalyst for banks. The country’s leading banks can generally increase profits by taking advantage of the larger gap between the interest paid to customers and the money those customers earn by investing their money.

At the same time, with the fed funds rate now hovering at its highest level in 22 years, the Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates at an unprecedented pace was intended to reduce rapidly rising inflation, which has slowed consumer spending, lending activity and Is done. Comprehensive economic development. While banks may undoubtedly take advantage of higher rates to some extent, investors are right to celebrate the prospect of a boost to more economic activity as the rate-hike cycle begins to reverse.

Not every bank will win due to falling rates

Wednesday’s broader market rally undoubtedly helped boost many beaten-down bank stocks. But make no mistake: not all banks are created equal. This could be a big reason why SoFi Technologies, in particular, is enjoying massive gains right now.

In fact, I wrote SoFi off in July given its cutting-edge technical foundation and notable lack of physical branches. SoFi is a vertically integrated, digital-first fintech stock that not only received a national bank charter in early 2022, but also recently launched banking-as-a-service platform Cyberbank Digital in late 2022.

Given its digital-first, mobile-centric approach, SoFi has been able to attract hundreds of thousands of new customers and several billion dollars in new deposits over the past several quarters; SoFi added 717,000 new members last quarter alone, bringing its total to more than 6.9 million, while deposits at SoFi Bank increased by $2.9 billion, up 23% sequentially between the second and third quarters to $15.7 billion. happened. This growing deposit base provides SoFi with a low-cost funding source for its rapidly growing lending business, while also allowing it to maximize net interest margins by keeping loans on the balance sheet higher than before receiving its bank charter. gives.

Meanwhile, Bank of America’s deposit base remained relatively flat sequentially last quarter, albeit on a much larger base of about $1.88 trillion. Fifth Third Bank’s deposits increased a modest 2% sequentially in the third quarter to $165.6 billion.

But the true power of SoFi may become even more apparent as the Fed begins lowering rates in 2024. During an earnings conference call earlier this year, SoFi CEO Anthony Noto stressed that as rates inevitably begin to drop, his company should be able to “keep up with the rates of our competitors.” Much taller and taller in comparison and actually gain even more market share.”

The Federal Reserve’s latest move to keep rates steady while hinting at multiple rate cuts in 2024 is undoubtedly a net positive for bank stocks right now. But instead of spreading my investments across multiple bank stocks, I’m personally focusing my capital on emerging bank stocks like SoFi, which are poised to enjoy relative outperformance in the wake of the Fed’s new rate cycle .

