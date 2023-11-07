Why Social Security isn’t going away: 3 important things to know now

(Photo by Carlos Jasso/AFP) (Photo by Carlos Jasso/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Is there ever a year when the headlines don’t trumpet “Social Security is running out of money?”

While it’s true that Social Security will make a gap in its trust fund balance in 2035, that doesn’t mean the program will close. Despite the epic leadership meltdown in the House GOP caucus, Congress could resolve Social Security’s financial crisis at any time.

The main reason Social Security survives and continues to provide benefits is because it serves the huge and growing number of Americans who pay into it. According to the latest Social Security Trustee report:

“At the end of 2022, the OASDI (Retirement and Disability) program was providing benefit payments to approximately 66 million people: 51 million retired workers and dependents of retired workers, 6 million survivors of deceased workers, and 9 million disabled workers and dependents of disabled workers.” Workers. During the year, an estimated 181 million people had earnings covered by Social Security and paid payroll taxes on those earnings. The total cost of the program in 2022 was $1.24 trillion. Total income was $1.2 trillion.

What is the basic truth about Social Security? Here are three facts you need to know:

* Benefits will not stop in 2035. “Indeed, if Congress does not address the looming shortfall — and there’s still time for that — payroll taxes that fund benefits programs will keep flowing,” says Kim Blanton, writing for the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College (CRRC. ). “But reserves are shrinking as they are being used to cover a portion of the benefits paid to the growing ranks of retiring boomers. Profit will be received once the stock is exhausted No “Will be eliminated, although they will have to be reduced if Congress does not act.”

, A trust fund is an investment account, not a payroll account. This is an important distinction. If Congress funds the trust fund to cover future retirees—or increases its withdrawal rate—benefits would not have to be reduced. A study by the National Bureau of Economic Research found, “The fund was created to hold and invest surplus tax revenues that were not used to pay benefits, but in recent years, Social Security has “This money has begun to be used to meet benefit obligations.” Again, this is something Congress can fix.

, Perception is not reality. By focusing on trust fund balances, Americans get a skewed picture of Social Security. “The financial situation is complex,” says Blanton, “and the average person has difficulty translating what they hear in serious media reports about trust fund shortages into what it means for benefits.” . Sensationalist headlines about the program’s future “bankruptcy” or “bankruptcy” don’t help.

What’s the end result of this mess? There are several plans to fully fund Social Security. Congress needs to review them and vote on them.

“Congressional Democrats have proposed several plans that expand benefits,” says Nancy Altman, president of Social Security Works, a nonprofit advocacy group.

“These proposals are bipartisan in a way that matters — they have strong support from Democratic, Republican, and independent voters. By contrast, 88 percent of voters oppose cutting benefits. While some political elites are still clinging to the idea of ​​a so-called “balanced” package that includes benefit cuts, such a plan will not succeed because it is extremely unpopular among the American people.