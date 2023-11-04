Nobody really wants to fail. Admitting that you got it wrong, revealing that you couldn’t make it work and announcing layoffs and closings is not how anyone planned their business journey. And yet failure happens every day, and it happens to almost every entrepreneur. But what if, instead of failure meaning defeat and disappointment, it meant better business success?

David Robson is an award-winning science writer who is an expert at the extremes of the human brain, body and behavior, and he understands how failure can be turned into success. The clue lies in how you document and describe your story, and therefore how you define the role of failure in your life.

He explains, “Transforming our memories into a well-told life story and seeing our future as an extension of this story can help us achieve our aspirations of self-improvement.” Robson has written on such topics as features editor for New Scientist and senior journalist for BBC Future. Her writing has appeared in the Guardian, Men’s Health and The Atlantic and in 2022 she won Mental Health Story of the Year at the MJA annual awards. second book of david The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your LifeWas published last year.

According to Robson, there are many benefits to crafting your life story and attempting to rewrite your failures, and here are the top five.

1. Generally better mental health

“When you get a grip on your life story and see your failures as positive turning points, where you can recognize what you learned from the experience, it’s associated with a lower risk of depression,” says Robson. Who are fans of reflection and journaling as a way to do so.

Failure doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom, and it won’t be if you don’t look at it that way. Every project that ends gives room for a new beginning, the same happens with relationships, deals or contracts. Telling the story of what went wrong can bring humor, learning, and moving forward ideas that help switch one’s brain to a more useful channel.

There is a caveat here, however, which is that “it is not possible to turn every trauma into positive stories,” and this can, in fact, “create pressure that is not always healthy,” there is no denying that That “when we look at our performance in the workplace, taking stock of where we have failed, despite the pain, there may be something we can take forward.” Robson says it’s “a really psychologically healthy response and research supports that it’s good for your mental health.”

2. Greater self-esteem and sense of self-worth

“Simply writing about important events in your life can boost your self-esteem,” Robson explains, adding that this comes from various studies with over 1000 participants. Studies found that this exercise “makes you feel better about yourself and your abilities.” Robson suggests that this may be because, “It seems to give people a sense of self-efficacy, that they realize they have a rich story to tell, which makes them feel better about themselves.” Makes you feel.”

If you’re feeling sad about something, especially work-related, look back at your life history and try to think of some of your successes. This can also help you keep your failures in perspective. Today’s angry customer emails can be better handled if you remember how you’ve successfully handled customer relationships in the past. Tomorrow’s important meeting may seem less daunting in the context of all the pitches you broke.

In a sea of ​​hundreds of positive reviews, it’s easy to focus on one negative one. Human nature means that we keep an eye out for dangers and potential threats, so we are attracted to a star and become obsessed with it. But thinking and writing about the event as a whole can prevent us from paying attention to small, unimportant details that cause us to lose our confidence.

3. Positive effect on physical health

One of the many studies Robson read that proved this result looked at expressive writing in students. The test found that when they wrote about an important moment in their lives and talked about their feelings during the experience, they were less likely to visit a doctor. The link is closing and reflection.

“Once you go into this process of writing candidly you start crafting a narrative,” Robson said, adding that it’s especially powerful for entrepreneurs to write about their failures. “You become more objective and distanced from the event itself and you start to get closure. Preferredly by finding the lessons, but also by finding the larger context of how their failure fits into your overall trajectory.

Writing about an event in this way closes you down psychologically and stops you ruminating, which is associated with stress. “The more we turn things over in our minds without shutting them off, the more stressed we feel and the worse it is for our physical health.” When you do this expressive writing, you get better completion, which means better physical health. Mental and physical are interconnected.

4. Increased perseverance and self-discipline

Writing and talking about your failure stories can mean you feel less defeated and more determined to reach your goals. “Research shows that when we become more sophisticated in thinking about the story of our lives, by focusing on the turning points where we faced disappointment and then managed to progress despite this, it Strengthens the belief that you can and will overcome future setbacks,” Robson said.

Remember how you overcame failures in the past to feel bulletproof of whatever is around you. “If you’ve just experienced failure,” Robson said, “you may be tempted to give up, but it’s important to take a look at your life history and find other points where you faced similar failures. But you managed to come back even stronger, it’s a really good way to get back on your feet and achieve your dreams.”

Research Robson achieved these trends by observing students practice writing about their past failures, and demonstrated that it had a positive impact on their grades over the next few months through a feeling of self-empowerment. Entrepreneurship always requires persistence, so a reminder of how capable you are of being persistent will probably serve you well.

5. Able to work better in difficult times

Ultimately, this research tells us how we can reframe our thinking when we may feel like we are on the verge of failure, when we are actually in the middle of a difficult challenge. As Robson relates in his new book, The Expectation Effect, “We can often view our feelings of anxiety and frustration as signs of impending failure which can lead us to catastrophize about what’s going to happen, so we worry about the worse situation. “Start thinking and see that emotions themselves are dangerous.”

It becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. “If you think that your frustration and anxiety will make your situation worse and you are afraid of the stress you are feeling, then that becomes true, and that makes failure more likely.” This is not a recipe for the stamina that is needed to deal with challenges.

But there are better ways to look at it. Instead of being destructive, “you can recognize that anxiety is a signal that this is really important to you,” similarly, when you’re feeling stressed, “see it as an energetic signal that your body is ready to respond to the challenge.” Getting ready to tackle what’s next.” Reframe the way you interpret your difficult feelings. “When you do this,” Robson said, “you become more creative, your problem-solving skills improve and you are better able to find solutions to the difficulties you are facing. This chronic stress It helps reduce some of the harmful effects that come from smoking and is a useful skill for anyone to learn.

final thoughts

Instead of going through your day reacting to everything that happens, see yourself as the main character in the movie of your life. See obstacles and setbacks as fun things that you’ll overcome and be able to tell in stories. When something important happens, whether success or failure, write about it, talk about it, understand its meaning, then put it aside and move on. Improved mental and physical health along with increased self-esteem, self-worth, self-discipline and feeling like you can take on the world are just two of the benefits.

Source: startups.co.uk