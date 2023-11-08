Why shouldn't the government interfere in healthy markets?

more than indicated deja vu With the launch of Bharat Atta in 2023. It seems as if the world’s fastest growing large economy is suddenly reverting to previous socialist patterns – in which the state produced and sold Hindustan Salt, Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) and Modern Bread. The government must draw a line beyond which it will not interfere in the economy, especially in the food sector, the distorting effects of which are well recognised.

Yes, it is necessary to ensure food security for India’s large vulnerable population. India had taken major steps in this direction decades ago with measures such as the Green Revolution of the 1960s, procurement and maintenance of huge and expensive stocks of food grains, and an elaborate Public Distribution System (PDS). To free its huge reserves of food grains from trade-distorting measures, India has resisted pressure from rich grain-exporting countries and has sabotaged the consensus at several World Trade Organization meetings.

The government runs a National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, which is essentially a bailout, with the requirement for manual work acting as a screening mechanism to filter out the non-poor. This ensures that the poor have the purchasing power to purchase grains from the PDS even in lean seasons for agricultural purposes. The government is distributing free grains at the rate of 5 kg per person per month (10 kg during the pandemic) to about 80 crore Indians (57% of the population). The Prime Minister recently announced at an election rally that this will continue for the next five years. Is India so poor that more than half the population cannot buy food?

The scheme will cost approximately ₹2 trillion per year. The outlay of the Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme over the last few years has been close to ₹1 trillion. Now, the government has launched packaged wheat flour at a discount of Rs 6-7 per kg from the market price. Are cookies, bread and noodles also on the way in addition to Garib Kalyan kurta-pajama?

If people have access to subsidized flour and free grain, many are likely to sell it back to the government under the Farmers to Farmers Procurement Scheme. After all, how much grain can a person eat?

The Indian planning system’s desire to build strategic capacity in that sector began when private players were very small, which soon turned into a mindless license-permit raj that fostered corruption, hampered innovation and progress, and led to the rise of power among influential people. Stimulated entrepreneurship by limiting access to capital and technology. Industrialist

In the era of Nehruvian socialism, Tata-owned Air India was nationalized and eventually closed down. It was handed back to Tata a year ago for a nominal sum, while taxpayers will continue to pay off its accumulated debt. In the Indira Gandhi phase of socialism, banks, airlines and textile mills were nationalized. Despite the Modi government announcing its intention to privatize nationalized banks several times, it has not been reversed. Car manufacturing and luxury hotels began in the state sector, while telecommunications was a state monopoly. BSNL, formerly Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, has received ₹3.22 trillion of taxpayers’ money in the last four years alone as it does not earn enough even to pay salaries and pensions.

Liberalization in 1991 reversed many of these mistakes, opening most sectors to private entrepreneurship. The economy benefited from increased competition, innovation and market expansion, leading to a virtuous cycle of new investment, increased capacity and yet more entrepreneurship. Modern Breads was privatized.

But it seems that now we are back to the same situation.

When the government enters the market for flour, it does two things. First, it fails to utilize earmarked funds and administrative resources for things that states alone can do to increase systemic efficiency and productivity. These include better law and order, helping India achieve a more respectable ranking in the list of worst countries for contract enforcement, and more investment in high-risk areas like quantum communications, which the private sector is unwilling to do.

Secondly, it weakens the existing trade in flour. This will cause loss to small or big food-processing companies. Smaller operators may close down, while larger players may be able to absorb losses for some time. The net result will be greater concentration and oligopoly power in the wheat and flour markets.

The government should stop interfering in sectors in which private companies are highly competitive. Its interventions in the agricultural sector should focus on restructuring the incentives that currently drive over-production of grains, under-production of edible oil seeds, depletion of ground water, poor soil quality and away from the agro-climatic zones most suitable for them. Promote the production of crops. A prime example of this is sugarcane grown in arid Maharashtra and not in the floodplains of Bihar.

A worthy intervention of the government in the agriculture sector would be to control stubble burning – this is a public interest and something that only the state can do. It should not paralyze properly functioning markets with irritative interventions.

Source: www.livemint.com