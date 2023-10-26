Why should you start each day by completing one small task?

Photo: TierneyMJ (Shutterstock)

When you have a lot of tasks to complete in a day, there are a few different methods you can try to increase your productivity. You can “eat the frog” – that is, get rid of your toughest, most demanding responsibility before anything else. On the other hand, you might start with something particularly easy first. Here’s why it might be better for you.

Why should you do one simple task first thing every day?

When you eat a frog and immediately take up a difficult task, you are expected to concentrate on it and complete it. The problem with this is that small, annoying responsibilities like responding to emails or scheduling a meeting get stuck and looping around in your mind. If you are busy with other small things, you may not be able to concentrate. When it’s time to do something more challenging or time-consuming, getting them out of the way first can clear the way for what you really need to get into the deeper work.

Another reason this strategy works is that you get a boost of feeling of accomplishment when you cross something off your to-do list. Sure, it’s something small – but the feeling of accomplishment can be huge and starting your day with an easy win can set you up to move forward.

How to decide which tasks are big and which are small

In general, the task you are most afraid of doing or avoiding will probably take the most effort, but this is not always true. I’m very good at focusing on large projects and very bad at doing small maintenance tasks like responding to emails or filing invoices. I can sit down to write a long essay with no problem, but I’ll put off a one pager for weeks if I can, only to realize it took me 15 minutes to complete and once Once I really committed to doing it there was almost no brain energy left to get it done. , The key to choosing one small task to do first thing each day is to identify yourself Know It will be easy, but it will result in some kind of reward feeling in your brain. It doesn’t matter whether it’s easy or not as long as you feel good when it’s over—and choosing something you don’t like at all want Doing this is an easy way to ensure that this happens.

Additionally, you should make it a habit to rank your responsibilities based on timeliness and importance. Use a system like the Eisenhower Matrix or Kanban to find out where you really are need To do, then choose something from that category that you will be able to do quickly and efficiently, get it out of the way, and enjoy the accomplishment as you move on with your day and its more difficult demands.

Source: lifehacker.com