If you have a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, you’re locking yourself into three decades of monthly payments, with interest accruing throughout that time. Then again, it’s understandable that some homeowners would want to find a way to pay off their mortgage faster and save themselves some money. Luckily, it’s not hard to do, especially if you’re willing to pay a little extra each year. All you need to do is set up a biweekly payment schedule instead of the traditional monthly plan.

Why should you make bi-weekly mortgage payments?

Paying your mortgage every two weeks instead of once a month can potentially pay off your mortgage years earlier, saving you a significant amount of money in interest payments. Here are some reasons why you should consider scheduling biweekly mortgage payments on your home today.

you will pay off your loan faster

A biweekly mortgage payment schedule can allow you to pay off your home more quickly in 6-8 years than if you pay monthly. Remember, there are 52 weeks in a year. If you’re making payments equal to half the monthly payment every two weeks, that’s the equivalent of 26 half payments or 13 full payments each year. This means you are making an extra payment every year.

Let’s take the example of a $500,000 30-year fixed rate mortgage with an interest rate of 7.73%, which is the current national average. According to Bankrate’s calculator, switching from monthly to biweekly payments will allow you to pay off your entire mortgage in 22 years instead of taking the full 30 years. If you’re buying a home you only plan to live in for 5-8 years before moving in, it may not seem worth it. But if you consider getting your family a permanent home to get rid of debt eight years ahead of time, it can make a huge difference to long-term financial plans.

“If you can pay extra at the beginning of the cycle, it’s like paying yourself off faster,” says Bill Banfield, executive vice president of capital markets at Rocket Mortgage.

you’ll save money in interest

Even though you are paying off your loan faster, it is still repaid over a full 30 years. Amortization is a process that mortgage lenders use to ensure that borrowers receive consistent monthly payments – but the amount of each payment that goes toward interest versus principal is not consistent. The initial payment in an amortizing loan is mostly on interest, and as you progress, more and more goes to principal. By the end of the loan, almost all of your mortgage payment goes toward principal.

If you make biweekly payments, that extra annual payment goes entirely toward the principal. This means that there is less money to recover interest on the loan. As a result, you’ll earn less interest and owe your lender less money overall.

According to Bankrate’s calculator, a borrower with the loan described above – a $500,000 30-year fixed rate loan with a rate of 7.73% – would pay a total of $787,055.21 in interest if they made standard monthly payments. If they switch to biweekly payments, they will only have to pay $566,207.14, a total savings of $220,848.07. That money can be used to save for retirement, pay off other debt, or even go toward something fun like buying a vacation property or recreational vehicle.

This is an especially big benefit if you’re getting a mortgage now, as rates are at a high level.

This works for other mortgage types too

The example used in this article was for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, but you can use the bi-weekly payment schedule for other types of loans as well. For example, if you have a 15-year fixed rate mortgage for $500,000 with an interest rate of 7.02% (the current average), switching to a bi-weekly payment schedule will save you two years and more than $46,000.

You can also make bi-weekly payments with an adjustable rate mortgage (ARM). The only difference will be that the payment amount will change from time to time. With an adjustable-rate mortgage, your mortgage rate adjusts on a scheduled schedule, often once a year. If the mortgage rates offered by your lender go up or down, the rate you pay will also go up or down. This means your monthly or biweekly payment will also change. The extra payments you make each year on the biweekly schedule will still go toward the principal amount.

Bottom-line

A biweekly mortgage payment schedule can save you time and money. You’ll pay off your loan faster and save on principal – perhaps hundreds of thousands of dollars. All you have to do is find room in your budget for an amount equal to one extra monthly payment each year. If you can afford it, consider adopting a biweekly schedule and giving yourself more money to do other things.

Ben Geyer is a personal finance writer based in Brooklyn, New York.

