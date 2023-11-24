Why Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Forecast, Everlodge (ELDG) Have Whales Excited This November

table of contents

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) continue to captivate the market with unexpected but fascinating price movements. However, amid all this volatility, the spotlight has turned to Everlodge (ELDG), a rising star gaining momentum among big crypto whales in November.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Shibarium sees bright prospects amid milestone

Shiba Inu (SHIB) recently achieved an important milestone with Shibarium. According to ShibariumScan, the network has already surpassed 4M transactions. This achievement reflects the growing acceptance and usefulness of the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Shiba Inu price volatility has increased from $0.0000071 on October 22 to $0.0000080 on November 22. Despite seeing 15 out of 30 (50%) green days and moderate price volatility of 5.56% during that time, experts in the crypto sector remain optimistic for SHIB.

Shiba Inu price predictions indicate a potential upside, aiming to reach $0.000010 by December 2023. This bullish sentiment aligns with the ongoing developments within the SHIB network, indicating a positive trajectory for this meme-based token soon.

Dogecoin (DOGE): Bullish Momentum

Famous Crypto Analyst Tony “The Bull” highlights recent Dogecoin (DOGE) performance is impressive, considering that it has tagged 1M Parabolic SAR. Historically, such signals have fueled notable rallies, the last of which sent Dogecoin up by 23,000%.

Currently trading above its 21 and 50-day EMAs, Dogecoin looks to be consolidating its position. recent announcement Positive sentiment about sending Dogecoin to the moon has increased. Following this Dogecoin news, the token rose from $0.078 on November 16 to $0.086 on November 17.

Based on these factors, Dogecoin price predictions by analysts show a value of $0.09 before 2023 ends.

Everlodge (ELDG): The rising star between Shiba Inu and Dogecoin

While interest in Shiba Inu and Dogecoin is growing, Everlodge (ELDG) has also attracted attention by courting whales. With a focus on real-world utilities and integrating NFTs and smart contracts, this project could outperform even these crypto titans.

Everlodge will open up the $280T real estate market to everyday traders. This will be accomplished by digitizing and minting high-end properties such as villas, hotels and vacation homes into NFTs. Later, Everlodge divested them. As a result, you no longer need to have a high net worth to become a partial owner of such a property.

This innovative approach reduces the administrative burden for all parties involved. Through these NFTs, Everlodge will facilitate direct, transparent and efficient ownership transfer. Therefore, traders will not experience complications and delays as in traditional real estate transactions.

The ELDG native token is now in Phase 7 of its presale with a value of only $0.025. Whales have been attracted to it because of its low market cap and real-world connection to a thriving market – things that Shiba Inu and Dogecoin lack. With a 150% price increase since inception, experts expect a 3,000% surge after the Tier-1 CEX listing.

Visit Everlodge

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment or financial advice.

Source: cryptodaily.co.uk