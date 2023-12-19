Why shares of financial digital platform FactSet Research (FDS) are falling today - FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc FDS reported 7.4% Y/Y growth in Q1 FY24 sales at $542.2 million, slightly above the consensus of $540.36 million.

Organic revenue increased 7.2% y/y to $541.4 million, aided by higher asset sales and increased data sales.

Adjusted EPS of $4.12 beat the consensus of $4.11.

As of November 30, 2023, the client base stood at 7,945, a net increase of 24 clients over the last three months, driven primarily by growth in private equity/venture capital, corporates and wealth management clients.

Adjusted operating margin contracted by 37.6% (-69 bps y/y) due to higher technology expenses. EBITDA was $219.0 million, up 9.3% Y/Y.

The company exited the quarter with $411.86 million in cash and equivalents.

Share Repurchase: FactSet repurchased 135,950 shares of its common stock for $59.9 million in Q1. As of November 30, 2023, the company had $240.1 million worth of shares available for repurchase under this program.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $37.3 million, or $0.98 per share, to be paid on December 21, 2023, to shareholders of record through November 30, 2023.

Outlook: FactSet lowered FY24 revenue outlook to $2.20 billion-$2.21 billion (from $2.21 billion-$2.23 billion) vs. $2.22 billion estimate and adjustments. EPS of $15.60-$16.00 (up from $15.65-$16.15) vs. consensus of $16.08.

Adjusted operating margin guidance has been reiterated at 36.3%-36.7%.

“Additionally, we are updating our organic ASV guidance for fiscal 2024. We now expect our organic ASV growth to be in the range of $110 million to $150 million for fiscal 2024, up from our $130 million This will decrease from previous guidance of $175 million, indicating ASV growth at the midpoint is 6%,” said FactSet CFO Linda Huber.

Additionally, as a part of cost reduction efforts, the company expects a charge of $10 million to $15 million in the second quarter of FY24.

Price Action: FDS shares traded 1.22% lower at $452.88 at last check Tuesday.

