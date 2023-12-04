Why sesame seeds are the perfect weight loss miracle: Here’s how they burn body fat | Health and Wellness News

Sesame seeds are tiny oil-rich seeds with a rich nutritional profile that feature prominently in our winter diets. These seeds are packed with essential nutrients, including healthy fats, protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals, that help them generate heat and burn body fat in cold temperatures.

Rich in Fibre: The high fibre content in sesame seeds aids in promoting satiety, controlling appetite and prolonging digestion and sugar breakdowns in the body, all of which help in managing weight during the winter season when people tend to consume more calorie-dense foods. Protein, too, adds heft to your diet besides increasing your metabolic rate, thereby avoiding excessive calorie consumption and aiding weight loss.

Nutrient Density: Incorporating sesame seeds into winter meals enhances the nutrient density of the diet, providing essential nutrients without adding excessive calories, thereby supporting weight management efforts.

Thermogenic Effect: Some studies suggest that sesame seeds may have a thermogenic effect, potentially aiding in the body’s metabolism and fat-burning processes, although more research is needed to confirm this effect in humans. This is because they are rich in lignans that may help burn fat as they cause the body to release more fat-burning liver enzymes. Moreover, lignans are said to inhibit the formation and absorption of cholesterol and decrease fat metabolism.

How sesame seeds help in overall body functioning?

The seeds are a good source of plant-based protein, containing all the essential amino acids necessary for the body’s growth, repair, and maintenance of tissues and muscles.

Healthy fats: Sesame seeds are abundant in healthy fats, particularly monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, including omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. These play a crucial role in maintaining cardiovascular health by reducing the risk of heart diseases and supporting overall well-being.

Rich in minerals: Sesame seeds boast an impressive mineral profile, including calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, iron and zinc. Calcium contributes to bone health, magnesium aids in muscle function and energy production, while iron supports red blood cell formation.

Vitamin content: They contain essential vitamins like B vitamins (B1, B6), which are vital for metabolism and energy production. Additionally, they are rich in vitamin E, an antioxidant that helps protect cells from damage.

Recommended daily consumption and usage

The recommended daily consumption of sesame seeds varies based on individual dietary needs. However, incorporating about 1 to 2 tablespoons (around 15 to 30 grams) of sesame seeds per day can be a beneficial addition to one’s diet.

Ways to Include Sesame Seeds in Your Diet

1. Sprinkle on Salads: Add toasted sesame seeds as a topping on salads to enhance flavour and nutritional value.

2. Blend into Smoothies: Include a spoonful of sesame seeds in smoothies to increase protein and nutrient content.

3. Sesame Paste (Tahini): Use tahini (sesame seed paste) as a flavourful ingredient in dressings, dips like hummus, or as a spread on bread or crackers.

4. Baking and Cooking: Incorporate sesame seeds into baked goods like bread, muffins, or cookies for added texture and taste. They can also be used as a crust for fish or chicken.

5. Roasted Snack: Enjoy roasted sesame seeds as a healthy snack option during winter months.

What are contraindications?

Sesame seeds can cause the fertilised ovum to be ejected by stimulating the uterine muscles. So expecting mothers should avoid consuming sesame seeds during the first trimester. Those suffering from Wilson’s disease and gout need to be watchful too.

While incorporating sesame seeds into your daily diet, moderation and variety remain essential for a well-rounded and balanced nutritional intake. And do not forget exercise and sleep to regulate body weight.