Why ServiceNow Shares Are Up 27% Since Its Latest Earnings Report

ServiceNow shares are up 73% YTD. (Photo illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA , [+] Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

shares of service now That’s a rise of (now) 27% since the company reported strong third-quarter results in late October. The stock, up 73% YTD, hit a new 52-week high of $678.03 this week. The all-time high of $707.60 from November 2021 is now in sight.

Broad strength across all key workflows drove ServiceNow’s outperformance on both the top and bottom lines in its latest quarter. The company remains well positioned in the current macro environment as it continues to provide enterprise customers with solutions that increase productivity and reduce costs. For 2023, ServiceNow’s latest revised subscription revenue outlook shows a 25.5% increase from $8.635 billion to $8.64 billion.

In Q3, total revenue increased 25% to $2.29 billion, exceeding the consensus of $2.27 billion. Subscription revenue of $2.216 billion easily exceeded the high end of the guidance range and grew 27%, faster than the 25% increase in the previous quarter. Per-share earnings of $2.92 beat consensus by 36 cents. Operating margin of 30% increased by 500 basis points sequentially and topped guide by 300 basis points. Free cash flow came in at $196 million (9% margin).

ServiceNow’s core IT service management (ITSM) business remains a key growth driver, representing 60% of net new annual contract value (ACV) in the September quarter. The ITSM unit is always a major contributor to the momentum of a large deal. In Q3, ServiceNow closed 83 transactions with more than $1 million in net new ACV (including four deals over $10 million), up 20% year over year. At least 70% of the top 20 deals in Q3 included an ITSM component.

Nearly 25% of Q3’s net new ACV came from customer service management (CSM) and employee (HR) workflows. Within the human resources segment, there were seven deals worth more than $1 million, including one deal worth more than $10 million. The Employee Pro SKU saw more than double the net new ACVs. Creator workflows represented the remaining 15% of Q3’s net new ACV contribution. It is noteworthy that total ACV for Creator Workflow exceeded $1 billion in the September quarter.

Growth of major new logos accelerated for the third consecutive quarter. On the Q3 earnings call, ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott said the company is focused on bringing on “the right new customers.” By standardizing on ServiceNow, large enterprises can simplify IT workflows and run their businesses more efficiently. In Q3, 18 of the top 20 net new ACV deals involved eight or more products. ServiceNow now has 49 customers with ACV greater than $20 million, up 58% year over year.

From an industry perspective, US Federal had the best quarter in company history in Q3, with net new ACVs increasing by more than 75% year over year. ServiceNow closed 19 federal deals worth more than $1 million, including three worth more than $10 million. The largest Q3 deal was with the US Air Force – it was also ServiceNow’s third-largest deal to date. Other strong verticals: Transportation & Logistics (net new ACV up 100%+), Education (over 75%), Manufacturing and Technology.

Launched in late Q3, the Vancouver release of ServiceNow includes several platform innovations – including generative AI-powered Now Assist to increase productivity across key ITSM, CSM, HR and creator workflows. Assist now provides recommended actions, summarizes case information and helps users conduct searches more efficiently. Within a day of launching the Vancouver update, ServiceNow closed four generative AI deals with enterprise customers.

Gartner estimates that $3 trillion will be spent on AI and generative AI between 2023 and 2027, with generative AI representing 36% of all AI spending. ServiceNow’s AI pipeline already has more than 300 customers from every major industry. In the coming years, ServiceNow’s large and expanding partner network is expected to contribute greatly to net new revenues, especially when it comes to AI business.

Following the strong Q3 report, several Wall Street firms raised their ServiceNow price targets. Citi raised its target to $706 from $700, saying the third-quarter success was impressive in some respects, given the strong US federal deal momentum and healthy growth in large new logos. Baird raised its target to $680 from $650, calling for a solid Q4 subscription revenue growth outlook of 24.5% to 25%. Wells Fargo raised its target to $675 from $650, saying ServiceNow’s flexible profile stands out favorably in the current tight enterprise spend environment.