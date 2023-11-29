Why Rivian Stock Went Higher Today The Motley Fool

Shares of Electric Vehicle (EV) Manufacturers Rivian Automotive (RIVN 1.44%) were moving higher on Wednesday. Rivian shares were up 2% as of 1:10 p.m. ET. He comes in the form of EV Chariot Tesla Rivian’s R1T is getting closer to making pickup trucks competitive with its Cybertruck.

Rivian made a move this week it hopes will offset the Cybertruck’s impact on demand for Rivian’s electric pickup trucks.

Rivian offers a lease option

Starting this week, Rivian is now offering leasing plans for certain models of its R1T pickup truck. This may not seem like a huge development, but considering that the EV maker is still in start-up mode and ramping up production, it could be a sign of more good things to come.

Rivian raised its 2023 production forecast when it reported third-quarter earnings earlier this month. It now expects to make around 54,000 units this year. Rivian’s consumer offerings – the R1T pickup and R1S SUV – both have selling prices starting between $70,000 and $80,000. The new leasing option could further boost demand and also signal that the company is confident its production rates will continue to increase.

A unique EV lineup

Rivian has been in a niche market with its EV offerings. In addition to its consumer trucks, it manufactures electric commercial delivery vans. This makes it unique among EV start-up companies. Its most recent production update has given investors a boost to Rivian’s share price as other EV makers see demand slackening. Rivian stock is up nearly 15% over the past three weeks.

That may be because investors see more short-term upside in Rivian shares than other EV names. This year it has been successfully scaling up production and is about to open a second manufacturing facility which it will use to launch a new, lower-priced vehicle.

Providing EV buyers with an easier way to purchase their trucks could help stave off some potential competition from Tesla’s Cybertruck. But more important for Rivian investors is the continued increase in production and the successful start-up of its new plant. Shareholders should keep a close eye on this.

Howard Smith has positions in Rivian Automotive and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com