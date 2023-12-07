Why retirement became a permanent option for many before the pandemic

Last year, many Americans who retired early during the pandemic were considering a return to the workforce, presenting themselves as potential saviors of a labor market beset by a severe labor shortage.

not anymore.

Only 14.2% of retirees say they plan to go back to work, down from 18.2% in February 2022, according to a survey last month by decision intelligence and research company Morning Consult. Of those who left work in the past two-year period, 29.1% say they will return, down from 34.4%.

Perhaps more tellingly, 60.5% of retirees say they will not return to work under any circumstances, up from a low of 48.1% in May 2022, the Morning Consult survey shows.

Jesse Wheeler says many people have settled into a post-career routine, and the forces that were holding them back, like high inflation, a hot job market and declining 401(k) balances, have subsided, at least to some extent. Has reduced till. , senior economist at Morning Consult.

The upshot: Don’t count on retirees to solve the COVID-related labor shortage, which has largely eased across the country but persists in industries like health care and education.

“I wouldn’t put (that group) anywhere near the top of the list of demographic cohorts most likely to return to the workforce,” says Dante DiAntonio, an economist at Moody’s Analytics.

Instead, it is the return to the labor force of workers in their prime working years – 25-54 – that has increased the share of Americans working or looking for jobs and has helped ease the labor shortage, DeAntonio says. Many stay-at-home moms are taking advantage of remote work options or some increased availability of child care services.

This, in turn, has slowed wage growth and inflation, helping the Federal Reserve to curb its aggressive interest rate hikes.

Why did so many people retire during the pandemic?

In 2020, with the outbreak of Covid, many people in their 50s and 60s pushed up their retirement timetables and moved forward due to increased health risks, burnout, and 401(k) plans that were exposed to the rapidly rising stock market. The reasons had increased.

By 2022, the pandemic was receding, the labor market was booming and inflation was taking hold, leading many early retirees to say they were planning a return. At least some followed it.

What percentage of retirees go back to work?

For most of last year, 3.2% of workers who retired a year ago said they were now working, a figure pre-COVID after falling to 2.1% during the health crisis, according to a Census Bureau analysis. Is at the top of the level. Figures from Nick Bunker, director of economic research at Indeed, the top job search site.

However, since March the number has returned to the pre-COVID mark of 2.9% to 3%.

Bunker says the increase in the number of retirees returning during the depth of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 has offset the decline in the number of non-retirees.

“Unless demand for workers increases, the number of retirements is unlikely to increase again,” he says.

Meanwhile, the share of 55 to 64-year-olds working or looking for a job fell to 63.5% at the start of 2021 from its pre-pandemic mark of 65.5%. But on a non-seasonal basis it reached a peak of 66.5% in October. Adjusted basis, Labor Department data shows. DeAntonio says most of those workers have delayed their retirement because of high inflation, although some may have returned to work after hanging it up.

Yet the Morning Consult survey shows the trend is bucking.

How long does it take to get used to retirement?

Many older workers who left the workforce in the early days of COVID have “retired,” Wheeler says.

“The longer you stay in retirement, the harder it is to bounce back,” he says. “Networks (that lead to job interviews) break down…skills depreciate. “

Or retirees having too much fun.

Anita Speck of Nashville, who retires in June 2022, says she thought about going back to work “for a nanosecond.”

But the former project management leader says in an email, “My company was just launching a big new initiative and I didn’t have the energy. After 35 (plus) years in the same industry, I needed a break.

In the meantime, she says, “we’re in good shape financially,” noting that her husband still works and his company provides him with health insurance.

Speck, 61, says at first she was wondering “what to do” with her free time.

“Once I made the daily list, I was able to check off items, which gave me a sense of accomplishment. My to-do list is as long as ever.”

She says that among other things, she enjoys spending time with her elderly parents and new granddaughter.

“And the basement still needs cleaning!” She says. “I can’t imagine going back.”

Other factors that are keeping COVID-era retirees from getting back to work:

Job market is cooling down

The job market was sluggish last year as employers struggled to find workers, pushing older workers to the sidelines. But there were 1.3 jobs per unemployed worker in October, still above the balanced market but below last year’s peak of 2 vacancies per unemployed worker.

And average annual wage growth has slowed from 5.9% in March 2022 to a still-strong 4.1%.

reduction in inflation

According to the consumer price index, annual inflation fell from a 40-year high of 9.1% in June 2022 to a still-high 3.7% in October. The sharp increase in the cost of living in 2022 and 2023 has left Social Security recipients least likely to keep pace with rising prices.

stock market boom

The S&P 500 stock index fell 25% in the first eight months of last year, devastating retirees’ 401(k) portfolios. But the benchmark index has since jumped 27%, largely replenishing nest eggs, though it is still down 4% from its early 2022 peak.

About 22% of retirees say they would consider returning to work because they lack a retirement fund, down from 32% in the spring of last year.

wealth inequality increasesThe top 1% of American earners now own more wealth than the entire middle class

office return order

After allowing employees to work remotely for much of the pandemic, orders to return to the office have increased. Fifty-one percent of businesses require some or all employees to work in-person, according to a ResumeBuilder survey in August, although only 36% require employees to come in five days a week.

Another 39% of employers plan to force employees to return to the office at least some of the time by the end of 2024.

Source: www.usatoday.com