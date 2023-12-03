Why retirees may pay 'significant increases' in 2024 Medicare Part D drug premiums

Retirees, brace yourself for higher Medicare Part D prescription drug premiums in 2024.

A new law, the Inflation Reduction Act, limits prescription drug costs for seniors covered under Medicare to $2,000 through 2025, and allows Part D premiums to rise no more than 6% annually starting next year.

But perplexed seniors are eyeing their Medicare Part D plan premiums starting next month, according to an analysis from health care cost data provider Healthview Services.

The cost of average premiums in the five states with the largest populations of individuals over age 65 on Medicare will increase between 42% and 57% in 2024 compared to 2023: California, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas. The report’s details are based on the three largest Medicare providers in those states.

“There are significant increases in 2024 premiums, not just in the five states described in the report,” Ron Mastrogiovanni, CEO of HealthView Services, told Yahoo Finance. “And,” he added, “further increases are likely in 2025 as costs are passed on to retirees… The provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act are designed to reduce out-of-pocket drug costs, but premiums has not been addressed.”

Healthview is not alone in its assessment. Overall, the average monthly premium for Part D will be “significantly higher” in 2024, according to an analysis by KFF, a nonprofit provider of health policy research.

The national average monthly Part D premium, not as high as HealthView Services calculated, is projected to rise 21% to $48 in 2024, up from $40 in 2023, according to KFF.

People with higher incomes will pay even more. If you make more than $103,000 as an individual or $206,000 if you’re a joint filer, you’ll have to pay an extra $12.90 to $81.00 per month in 2024, depending on your Part D coverage. It ranges from $12.20 to $76.40. Your premium. Most people are charged an additional fee from their Social Security check.

(Getty Creative) (Morsa Images via Getty Images)

How Medicare costs go down

People with traditional Medicare typically pay monthly premiums for physician coverage, Part B, and prescription drug coverage, Part D. These premiums vary according to the plan. Some people pay a monthly premium for inpatient hospital coverage, Part A.

Part D pays for outpatient prescription drugs, but not over-the-counter drugs, and includes some self-injected drugs like insulin for diabetes, which are now capped at $35 for each month’s supply. Are. Under the new prescription drug law, annual increases in “base premiums,” as they are called for Part D prescription drug plans, are limited to 6% from the previous year, starting in 2024.

This is kind of troubling because, while the new law caps annual increases in Part D “base” beneficiary premiums at 6% annually, insurers ultimately have a say in the premiums, co-payments and deductibles paid by consumers. There is plenty of freedom to make changes.

Here is the link to know the intricate details.

“The change in the law means Part D plan providers will pick up additional costs, which we believe is driving Part D premiums higher,” Mastrogiovanni said.

The numbers are ‘amazing’

The increase in Medicare Part D premiums comes as retirees receive a much smaller Social Security cost-of-living adjustment in 2024 — a 3.2% increase in benefits they will receive in 2023, compared with an 8.7% increase. The increase will add more than $50 to the average monthly benefit, starting in January at $1,848, according to the SSA.

Read more: How to Find Out Your 2024 Social Security COLA Increase

Overall, higher Medicare costs could eat up much of that surge.

For example, the standard monthly premium for Medicare Part B enrollees will be $174.70 for 2024, an increase of $9.80 from $164.90 for 2023. The annual deductible for all Medicare Part B beneficiaries in 2024 will be $240, an increase of $14. Annual reduction of $226 in 2023.

It’s not just premiums that will rise next year, said Philip Moeller, a Medicare and Social Security expert and lead author of the “Get What’s Yours” series of books about Social Security, Medicare and health care. No Medicare drug plan can have a deductible of more than $545 in 2024, he said, up from $505 this year, plus “co-payments and what consumers pay for drugs inside their plans.” Will increase.”

With Medicare open enrollment available through December 7, you can shop for plans in your zip code to compare plan premiums, cost-sharing amounts and the drugs they cover.

It is possible that a plan with a higher premium may provide more comprehensive coverage for your medications and result in lower total costs than a plan with a lower premium. You can get free personal counseling through the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP).

“My Part D plan premium was going to increase from $12.70 to $18.80 (a 48% increase), which definitely made me nervous,” Mary Johnson, policy analyst for the Senior Citizens League, told Yahoo Finance.

An obvious solution for many Americans struggling with rising costs is to enroll in the Medicare Advantage program.

“The figures are shocking, but it’s important to note that these premium increases are not related to Medicare Advantage plans,” Moeller said.

A big attraction of Medicare Advantage plans is that they usually provide some coverage for benefits not included in traditional Medicare, such as Medicare drug coverage (Part D), eyeglasses, dental coverage, and fitness classes.

(Getty Creative) (Ariel Skale via Getty Images)

“Because Medicare Advantage plans have the ability to use the rebates they receive as part of the Medicare Advantage payment system, these plans typically have very low, if not no, premiums,” says Juliet, MD, deputy director of the program on Medicare policy. Cubanski said. KFF told Yahoo Finance.

“We have already seen a greater number of enrollees move to Medicare Advantage and these premium trends may shift more in that direction in the future,” he said.

According to KFF’s analysis, in 2023, 30.8 million people are expected to be enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan, more than half, or 51%, of the eligible Medicare population, up from 19% in 2007, and that number is expected to grow to 60%. is estimated. According to Cubansky, in the next decade.

Johnson’s take on this year’s premium increases: “It’s safe to say that companies will pay more for prescription drug costs when the Part D limit of $2,000 out-of-pocket for prescription drugs goes into effect in 2025,” he said. . “Insurers will take whatever measures they can to remain profitable.”

Kerry Hannon is a senior reporter and columnist at Yahoo Finance. She is a workplace futurist, a career and retirement strategist, and the author of 14 books, including “In Control at 50+: How to Succeed in the New World of Work” and “Never be too old to be rich.” Follow him on Twitter @kerryhannon,

Click here for the latest personal finance news that will help you with investing, paying off debt, buying a home, retirement, and more

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com