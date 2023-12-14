Why relying on Social Security alone could derail your retirement?

Imagine your retirement: traveling, relaxing, and completing all those projects you’ve put off all your life because of work and family commitments, while still living comfortably off your Social Security check.

Can you afford a monthly average retirement benefit of approximately $1,800? What if that advantage disappears completely?

Without Congressional action to close the current funding gap, Social Security funding will expire by 2033. This means that Generation Ones are eligible at age 62.

Depending on how Social Security is set up now, low- and moderate-income people will be hit the hardest, according to retirement expert Bob Powell.

,[Social Security] “For people with the lowest incomes it represents 85% of retirement income,” Powell said, “for people with the highest incomes it’s about 15% and probably about 40% on average.”

Read more: How to Plan for Retirement in 6 Steps

How retirement planning became do-it-yourself

Some experts believe that Social Security will survive because of political pressure.

“Social Security will never, ever be dismantled,” Teresa Ghilarducci of the New School for Social Research told Yahoo Finance. “Politics is too strong for Social Security.”

But while no politician wants the option of leaving retirees with an empty or significantly depleted Social Security fund, Congress has yet to act or agree on how to fund it. This means that the decisions younger generations make today about their careers, investments, health and where they live become more important as they determine how to fund retirement.

Meanwhile, more Americans have become dependent on Social Security in recent decades as the program has evolved.

“For the middle class, it was just considered a supplement,” Ghilarducci said. “But over the last 20 years, the private sector… system has not kept up with the amount provided by Social Security. So over the last 20 years, Social Security has become more important for retirees.”

A Social Security card is held with a check from the U.S. Treasury in Washington, DC on October 14, 2021 (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) (Kevin Dietsch via Getty Images)

Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z will likely have to reimagine retirement without relying solely on Social Security payments. And according to Surya Kolluri, head of the TIAA Institute, there are risks beyond normal market and inflation fluctuations that are not being factored into retirement planning.

“People are taking longevity risks and within that, what I might call cognitive risks,” Kolluri said. “I learned that when you turn 85, your chance of getting severe, profound dementia or Alzheimer’s disease is 1 in 3. So we live longer, … [and] “We need income that will help us deal with all these risks.”

This is a particularly important issue for African Americans and Latinos, who are “always dependent” on Social Security and have lower incomes than other demographic groups, Colluri said. While fintech and artificial intelligence have helped democratize access to retirement planning tools, the scope of advice can be overwhelming and inconsistent.

“We’ve changed financial planning to do-it-yourself, like we’ve told the younger generation now, ‘Now you have to do your own dentistry,’” Ghilarducci said. “Most countries don’t do it like we do.”

An elderly woman in a wheelchair and her retired husband sit on a bench on a promenade along the coast on a cool sunny spring day. (Artera/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) (Artera via Getty Images)

5 Solutions for Strong Retirement Strategies

So what does smart retirement planning need to be the next step? According to experts, there should be five major changes.

First, as the complexities in financial planning increase, there is an urgent need for education that simplifies and demystifies financial planning for younger generations. At the same time, there is a need for active advocacy of policy reforms to safeguard the future of Social Security.

Experts also pointed to the need for a cultural shift, where financial stability is celebrated and prioritized over Ritz and Rolex as markers of success.

As Powell explained: “We need to reverse the bragging rights. The bragging rights today are I have a nice car… versus I have a big 401(k) account.”

Similarly, experts said people from Gen Which is pushed around the plate till the end. ,

Finally, the financial sector must also respond with innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs, risks and extended life spans of modern generations, experts said.

As Kolluri thought, “You can be expected to live 100 years, and compared to your grandparents’ generation, you’ve been given a longevity bonus of 17 years, 20 years, 25 years. How do you spend it? do? “

Click here for the latest personal finance news that will help you with investing, paying off debt, buying a home, retirement, and more

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source