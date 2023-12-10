Why rejecting cookies may now be worse for your privacy than accepting them

Do you click ‘Reject All’ on a new website or painstakingly turn off every cookie option? Well, if you just ‘accept all cookies’ you’re revealing more information about yourself than just ‘accept all cookies’, says new research.

Cookies (as you probably know at this point in Internet history) are not tasty chewable treats, but pieces of data. These data are stored on our devices for a variety of purposes, including remembering our login details so that we do not need to type them in every time we return to a website. Cookies can also track our online behavior so that companies can tailor advertisements to us personally.

Many people don’t want this – whether because they want to keep their personal information private or because they don’t want companies to use it to sell them things.

But new research announced at NeurIPS 2023 (one of the world’s largest artificial intelligence conferences) shows that there is one particular demographic that does this more than others – and advertisers know it. This means that cookie-rejecters can’t actually keep their identity hidden at all.

So who is in this group? Acceptance of cookies depends on which country you live in and your age. Turns out, if you live in the US and are over the age of 34, this could be you – which means you may have unknowingly given away your data.

“Advertisers may have five pieces of information from a person who has accepted cookies and only two pieces of information from a person who has declined it (the website they are currently on, and the fact that they declined it). Have given). But that decision involves more information,” explained IBM Research Scientist Dr. Elizabeth Daly, one of the study’s authors. bbc science focus,

If you click ‘Reject all’, the algorithm assumes you’re part of this demographic and applies what’s called ‘collaborative filtering’ to tailor content to you. It notes what other users in this group search for and then provides you with the same.

Privacy for some, but not for all

Researchers believe this demographic is more likely to reject cookies because older people trust tech companies less. In fact, according to earlier research, only 28 percent of older Americans say they accept cookies when visiting a new website. This is compared to 40 percent of young Americans (under age 34) who generally accept cookies.

This means that if a younger American wants to decline cookies, his decision is more likely to have the intended effect – protecting his identity – than an older person. “This is not justified by the goal of maintaining privacy,” Daly said.

Additionally, the United States does not have the same data protection laws as the European Union – so US users may find that their information is less strongly protected. The highest rate of cookie acceptance in the world is actually in Poland, where 64 percent of people of any age say they usually click ‘accept all cookies’.

The authors hope that their research will inform policymakers when it comes to creating rules to regulate new technology like AI. “They really need to understand that control mechanisms are very complex – and they may not have the desired effect when they are in use,” Daly said.

So…does it make sense to reject cookies?

The researchers also hope the discovery will help people understand how to better protect their privacy.

“We want to let users know that the impact of their privacy decisions is not as straightforward as it seems,” said Dr. Eric Miehling, first author of the paper. bbc science focus,

“Many modern advertising technologies use all available user information to build more accurate user profiles – including their privacy decisions. Users should be aware that their decision to accept or reject cookies may have an adverse impact on how much the system knows about them.

So what should you do? Is it better to just accept cookies? According to Daly, the issue is that this information is so out of our control that we don’t have much can do to do.

Still, Daly suggests making decisions randomly to confuse the algorithm — a method she practices herself. “Whatever mood I’m in throughout the day determines whether I accept or reject.”

Miehling recommends using a more privacy-conscious browser (like Brave). At the same time, he suggests that we all support “stronger privacy laws and regulations that require greater transparency about how your information will be used.”

About our experts

Dr. Elizabeth Daly is a computer research scientist who leads the Interactive AI group at IBM Research Laboratory, Dublin. He is also an Adjunct Assistant Professor at Trinity College Dublin and his research has been published Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence And this Artificial Intelligence Research Journal,

Dr. Eric Miehling is a research scientist at IBM Research. His research has been published in Advances in Neural Information Processing Systemsand on American Control Conference (ACC) And this International Conference on Decision and Game Theory for Security,

Read more:

Source: www.sciencefocus.com