When I asked the chatbot if it identified the monster, it responded with a familiar chatbot excuse for avoiding tricky questions: “As an artificial intelligence, I have no personal feelings or identity, so I Have no ability to identify with any of the characters.

Then, in a twist that Mary Shelley would have enjoyed, the chatbot suggested that perhaps I could identify with the monster instead: “Many readers can identify with the monster’s feelings of loneliness, rejection, and longing for companionship. These are universal human experiences that Shelley explores in depth through the character of the Monster. touch on.

Since I’ve written a lot about AI myself, from impressive robot breakthroughs to predictions of AI destruction, I created a chatbot trained on some events from my past and asked it what it thought about AI.

“Will Knight’s reporting appears to indicate some unease and caution about the rapid advances being made in AI capabilities,” it replied. “Knight highlighted the difficulty in predicting detailed AI scenarios and said slow progress on security should raise some concerns, but he did not conclude that destruction is inevitable.”

I’m glad it doesn’t say that I think destruction is inevitable—of course it’s not.

I can certainly imagine publishers looking at chatbots as a gimmick that can help move new books, specialty textbooks, self-help titles, or any of the many business books that help you turn AI to profit. Promises to teach how to change.

Chatbots can also be used to put a new user interface on other sources of knowledge. Other startups use similar techniques to let you turn any webpage or website into a chatbot. For example, Cohere, one of a handful of companies with the resources and AI chops needed to build large language models of their own, recently introduced Coral, an experimental chatbot that can read books or documents as well as any Will also talk about the website that you point to. ,

I tried to ask Coral what WIRED.com thinks about AI.

“Overall, WIRED appears to have a cautious and skeptical approach to AI and its potential,” it told me. “In some articles, the potential benefits of AI are acknowledged, but flaws, over-hype, and lack of transparency and accountability around AI are also repeatedly mentioned.”

Not a bad summary at all, although to be true I should point out that a chatbot may not always be completely accurate or very original about what it has eaten. There is still no substitute for reading a book – including Shelley’s masterpiece – from beginning to end.

Source: www.wired.com