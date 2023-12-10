Why PS5's 'Spider-Man 2' went 0 out of 7 at The Game Awards

spider man 2 insomniac

It appears that there were two games at the Game Awards that it wanted to honor more than any other games this year (when there was time between commercials and celebrity appearances). Baldur’s Gate 3 and Alan Wake 2 took out most of the competition and left little room for others, and the situation created some scenarios that feel troublesome on their face, but less so when examined more closely. Like the PS5’s Spider-Man 2 was nominated for seven awards, and won exactly zero.

this is not one Great Look for Sony, which has had multiple GOTY winners in the past and has a reputation for extremely good first-party offerings. And yet on top of all the other comers, it was probably a result of “wrong game, wrong year” for him, and despite the perfect strikeouts, looking at the categories, you can see why that happened. Not only in terms of the quality of its competition, but also in terms of the nature of the voting body.

Spider-Man 2 was nominated for the following categories along with these other games, and that’s why I think it lost in each.

1. Game of the Year: alan wake 2, Balder’s Gate 3 (W), marvel’s spider man 2Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

This year, in 2023, it’s an obvious honor to receive a GOTY nomination. Baldur’s Gate 3 won but you lost with it, the critic darling Alan Wake 2, a beloved remake of a giant Zelda game, a Mario game, and a beloved horror game. That’s a victory of sorts in itself, even if the GOTY was never actually achieved this year.

2. Best Sports Direction: Alan Wake 2 (W), baldur’s gate 3, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

It was going to be exceptionally difficult to conquer the winding levels and storylines of Alan Wake 2 or the 300-hour arc of hundreds of characters in Baldur’s Gate 3.

3. Best Story: Alan Wake 2 (W), Baldur’s Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Final Fantasy XVI, marvel’s spider man 2

Then again, Alan Wake is practically entirely a game About this Narrative design, so no surprise it won here. And in terms of overall story I think BG3 and Phantom Liberty make clear cases for runner-up, even though Spider-Man 2 was actually a pretty good Spider-Man story. Again, I think it’s an honor to be nominated along with these other people.

4. Best Audio Design: alan wake 2, dead space, Hi-Fi Rush (W), Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, resident Evil 4

There was no chance that Hi-Fi Rush, the game that was born to win this category, would not have won this category.

5. Best performance: Ben Starr as Clive Rossfield, Final Fantasy XVI, Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Idris Elba as Solomon Reed, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Melanie Liburd as Saga Anderson, Alan wake 2, Neil Newborn as Asterion, Baldur’s Gate 3 (W), Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

This was a completely stacked category, which is why multiple divisions were needed for different roles, leadership, support, etc. Here, it always seemed like a head-to-head race between FFXVI’s Ben Starr, who I wish was the debate favorite, and then fan-favorite party member Astarion, played by Neil Newbon, who ended up winning. Yuri did a great job as Peter, but this wasn’t the year to go against all that.

6. Innovation in Accessibility:Diablo IV, Forza Motorsport (W), hi-fi rush, marvel’s spider man 2Mortal Kombat 1, Street Fighter 6

Although I don’t know the full extent of all the accessibility capabilities in all of these games, I do know how far Forza went specifically for this, so I wasn’t surprised to see it win. And I don’t think that’s the award Spider-Man 2 fans were asking for in the first place.

7. Best Action/Adventure Game: alan wake 2, marvel’s spider man 2Resident Evil 4, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (W)

I think out of all the categories it could have won here, but that’s because it’s a weird category. I would argue that Spider-Man 2 has the most explosive action and movement which for me are major staples of the “action adventure” genre. However, considering how many different games are placed here (think Alan Wake and Resident Evil, something more like survival horror), this is a category with a 4/6 All GOTY Nominees. And then if Zelda doesn’t win it, it Had it been closed, it would have been an even bigger surprise. Do we need…the best fighter class? Things get weird with some of these sub-genres.

So, I think you can make the case for why Spider-Man 2 lost each of these in a way that “the game isn’t actually bad.” From this surge it was clear that critics and people who voted for this show were always going to support Baldur’s Gate 3 and Alan Wake 2. I have seen something very strange, oblivious “Look at Baldur’s fight compared to Spider-Man!” Comparisons to apples and fire trucks, but in all seriousness, it’s just been a crazy year. I guess Spider-Man 2 will have to be satisfied with its record-breaking sales and the highest critic score Insomniac has received. I think they’ll be fine.

