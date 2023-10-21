Why PRIP is a phenomenal enabler for the pharma and med-tech sector

The Indian pharmaceuticals (“pharma”) industry accounts for a significant share of more than 20% in the global pharmaceutical supply chain. Notably, the industry has played a vital role in earning India its coveted status as the “Pharmacy of the World”. However, it is important to assess how many of these drugs have actually been discovered in India. Interestingly, it is very minimal! The next question that arises is why?

The answer lies in India’s relatively modest investment in research and development (R&D), about 5% of the United States’ spending and one-fifth of China’s spending. According to the Standing Committee on Health report in 2022, while the US spends 2% of its GDP in health research, India lags far behind by earmarking only 0.01%. Sadly, this glaring inequality still persists.

In light of this, and to build an R&D ecosystem to become a key leader in the global value chain, the Government of India in the Budget 2023-24 has announced a plan to promote research and innovation in pharmaceuticals through Centers of Excellence (CoEs). Announced a program to promote.

Promoting R&D growth in India through PRIP

In August 2023, the government launched the Scheme for Promotion of Research and Innovation in the Pharmaceutical and Medical Technology Sector (PRIP), 2023 under the National Policy on Research and Development and Innovation in the Pharma MedTech Sector. The scheme is supported by a substantial financial overlay of ₹5000 crore over five years. The PRIP scheme encourages established pharma companies to engage in collaborative research with the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) and leverage their research infrastructure. It also provides financial support to companies seeking rapid time-to-market and large-scale commercialization of products and technologies with significant business potential or social impact. A small allocation of financial assistance is also available for Indian start-ups and MSMEs undertaking research projects in identified priority areas.

Unlike the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, which is a subsidy/grant program to promote manufacturing, PRIP is an innovative financial assistance scheme. The terms of financial assistance compel the government to participate as a risk and profit sharing partner.

On successful completion and commercialization of the products, the government is entitled to receive returns in the form of royalties, or equity-based model, and no returns in case of failure. This is a major step towards setting up a new framework to promote innovation and research in the pharma and medtech sector with accountability and risk participation of all stakeholders.

Could PRIP revolutionize progress in this field?

Definitely. But change won’t happen overnight or within a year. The plan envisions a progressive change to promote the development of innovative pharmaceuticals and medical devices during the next five years. Indigenous production of medicines and medical-devices can substantially reduce the cost of advanced health services and expand access to rural and underserved areas in the country. Nevertheless, the scheme in its current form requires complementary factors to achieve substantial and scalable impact.

Financial assistance and institutional support through NIPERS alone may not be sufficient. Other incentives such as creating an ecosystem to protect and monetize Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), availability of specialized and experienced pharmaceutical researchers and partnership with internationally recognized facilities/innovation laboratories for clinical trials will also be important. Pharmaceuticals and medical technology are essential to attract companies.

Similarly, providing tax incentives and ensuring policy certainty can serve as a powerful catalyst to drive investment in innovation and product development. Similarly, giving preference to domestically developed and commercial products in purchasing decisions by government hospitals and medical institutions can serve as a driving force for R&D within the country.

decide the way forward

R&D and innovation are lengthy and financially burdensome processes with a high risk of failure. Therefore, both the industry and the institutions should be given adequate time to survive and flourish. PRIP is the right step towards achieving this and making India a pharma medtech innovation hub.

,The author, Neha Agarwal, is Partner, and Nitish Palagummi is Assistant Manager, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP. The views expressed are his personal.

(Edited by: CH Unnikrishnan)

First Published: October 21, 2023 1:51 PM IST

Source: www.cnbctv18.com