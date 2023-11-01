Why people want to remain ignorant – so they can be selfish

The man has closed his ears so that he cannot hear. getty

In considering and studying inequality, researchers, philosophers, and others look at many factors, such as initial and accumulated advantage, sociocultural advantage, support from affinity groups, institutional power, and even protection from systemic bias and inertia.

But a few weeks ago, new research in Psychological Bulletin, a journal published by the American Psychological Association (APA), pointed to another factor: ignorance.

Ignorance may come from an innate lack of awareness or data and information, lack of education, or inability to understand a fact or argument. This is not the mental state considered in the study. Researchers from the University of Amsterdam, the Max Planck Institute for Human Development and Tilburg University had something else in mind, which was willful ignorance.

“Willful ignorance emerges in situations where the decision maker’s interests may conflict with someone else’s interests,” the authors wrote.

The researchers had three objectives:

1. Observe the variations studied.

2. Help better understand the psychological drivers involved in decisions.

3. Analyze how strong willful ignorance can be.

The meta-analysis of 22 research studies with a total of 6,531 participants, conducted either in research labs or online, wasn’t exactly alike, but they shared something. Participants must choose a choice and their choice will affect the other person.

The rough structure of the experiment was that participants were paired randomly and anonymously. One may decide to take one amount ($5) or the other ($6). If they chose the $5 reward, the other person would receive the same amount. If they took $6, the other person received $1.

Each study divided participants into two groups. In one, everyone was informed about the consequences of their actions before they performed them. The other group was given the option to know what the outcome would or would not be before making their choice.

Of those who were automatically told the outcome of their choice in advance – the control group – 74% acted altruistically, giving up the extra dollar so that everyone received the same amount.

Across all studies, when people were given the option of knowing or not knowing the consequences of their actions – whether they knew there was a chance that the choice might mean leaving someone else at a disadvantage – 40% did not. Chose to know. Those who chose to know the consequences of their actions in advance were 15.6 percentage points more likely to be generous toward the paired participant when told in advance about the consequences of their actions.

Additionally, those who chose to learn the outcome were 7 percentage points more likely to be generous than participants who were told automatically.

The researchers concluded that one reason for willful ignorance is that people want the self-image of being an altruistic person, even if they know there is a possibility that someone else could be negatively affected.

“While most people are willing to do the right thing when fully informed about the consequences of their actions, this willingness is not always because people care about others,” said one of the authors, a PhD candidate at the university. Shaul Shalvi said. of Amsterdam, in prepared remarks. “One reason people act altruistically is due to social pressure as well as their desire to see themselves in a good light. Since being righteous is often costly, demanding people to give up their time, money, and effort, ignorance provides an easy way out.

Presumably, as the stakes become larger, the percentage of people willing to remain ignorant may also increase.

As the old saying goes, ignorance may or may not be bliss, but it can make profitability more comfortable.