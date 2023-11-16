Why Palo Alto Networks shares are trading nearly 5% lower; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB), Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP)

shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW fell in pre-market trading after reporting first-quarter results.

Palo Alto Networks reported quarterly earnings of $1.38 per share, beating analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Revenue of $1.88 billion exceeded analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.84 billion.

Billings revenue was $2.024 billion, up 13.6% from $1.749 billion in the same period in 2022. The total bill for full year 2024 is expected to be between $10.7 billion and $10.8 billion, down from a prior forecast of $10.9 billion to $11. Arab.

Palo Alto Networks fell 5.2% to $242.82 in pre-market trading

Here are some other stocks trending in pre-market trading.

Bone Biologics Corporation BBLG shares rose 62.1% to $0.8427 in pre-market trading after gaining nearly 9% on Wednesday.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL shares rose 37.4% to $0.0513 in pre-market trading after falling nearly 12% on Wednesday.

Chanson International Holding CHSN shares rose 20.7% to $1.75 in pre-market trading after falling 35% on Wednesday.

Acutus Medical, Inc. AFIB shares rose 20.2% to $0.25 in pre-market trading after jumping nearly 24% on Wednesday. Acutus Medical recently reported third quarter financial results and announced a strategic realignment of resources and an approximately 65% ​​corporate restructuring.

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd. TKLF rose 18.5% to $0.8181 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 10% on Wednesday.

Biovi Inc. BIVI shares rose 14.3% to $3.60 in pre-market trading.

Cardiac Testing Laboratories, Inc. HSCS shares rose 14.1% to $0.1712 in pre-market trading after falling nearly 17% on Wednesday.

Senestech, Inc. SNES rose 11.2% to $0.2013 in pre-market trading. Senestech announces 1-for-12 reverse stock split.

CISO Global Inc. CISO rose 10.6% to $0.1769 in pre-market trading. Shares of CISO Global surged 67% on Wednesday after the company announced participation in the Microsoft Security CoPilot Partner Private Preview.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP shares rose 5.8% to $59.50 in pre-market trading. -Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics said the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has granted conditional marketing authorization for CASGEVY, a CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy for the treatment of sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia.

Volcon, Inc. VLCN fell 23.1% to $0.50 in pre-market trading, following a 15% decline on Wednesday.

Augmedix, Inc. AUGX shares fell 22.8% to $4.19 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing for an enhanced public offering of 6,250,000 shares of common stock.

Velo3D, Inc. VLD shares fell 16.3% to $1.18 in pre-market trading.

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. ALPP shares fell 14.4% to $0.82 in pre-market trading.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd CMMB fell 14.1% to $0.7020 in the pre-market. Shares of Chemomab Therapeutics surged 34% on Wednesday after the company announced it received FDA fast track designation for CM-101 to treat primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Sadot Group Inc. SDOT shares fell 12.3% to $0.5035 in pre-market trading. Shares of Sadot Group fell nearly 20% on Wednesday after the company reported a widening third-quarter loss.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. STRM fell 11.2% to $0.3045 in pre-market trading, following a 4% decline on Wednesday.

Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO shares fell 11% to $47.43 in pre-market trading. Cisco reported better earnings for its first quarter but missed its earnings and sales estimates for FY24.

Moxion (BVI) Inc MOXC shares fell 10.8% to $0.91 in pre-market trading.

