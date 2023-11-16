November 16, 2023
Why Palo Alto Networks shares are trading nearly 5% lower; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB), Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP)


shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW fell in pre-market trading after reporting first-quarter results.

Palo Alto Networks reported quarterly earnings of $1.38 per share, beating analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Revenue of $1.88 billion exceeded analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.84 billion.

Billings revenue was $2.024 billion, up 13.6% from $1.749 billion in the same period in 2022. The total bill for full year 2024 is expected to be between $10.7 billion and $10.8 billion, down from a prior forecast of $10.9 billion to $11. Arab.

Palo Alto Networks fell 5.2% to $242.82 in pre-market trading

Here are some other stocks trending in pre-market trading.

beneficiary

  • Bone Biologics Corporation BBLG shares rose 62.1% to $0.8427 in pre-market trading after gaining nearly 9% on Wednesday.
  • Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL shares rose 37.4% to $0.0513 in pre-market trading after falling nearly 12% on Wednesday.
  • Chanson International Holding CHSN shares rose 20.7% to $1.75 in pre-market trading after falling 35% on Wednesday.
  • Acutus Medical, Inc. AFIB shares rose 20.2% to $0.25 in pre-market trading after jumping nearly 24% on Wednesday. Acutus Medical recently reported third quarter financial results and announced a strategic realignment of resources and an approximately 65% ​​corporate restructuring.
  • Yoshitsu Co., Ltd. TKLF rose 18.5% to $0.8181 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 10% on Wednesday.
  • Biovi Inc. BIVI shares rose 14.3% to $3.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Cardiac Testing Laboratories, Inc. HSCS shares rose 14.1% to $0.1712 in pre-market trading after falling nearly 17% on Wednesday.
  • Senestech, Inc. SNES rose 11.2% to $0.2013 in pre-market trading. Senestech announces 1-for-12 reverse stock split.
  • CISO Global Inc. CISO rose 10.6% to $0.1769 in pre-market trading. Shares of CISO Global surged 67% on Wednesday after the company announced participation in the Microsoft Security CoPilot Partner Private Preview.
  • CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP shares rose 5.8% to $59.50 in pre-market trading. -Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics said the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has granted conditional marketing authorization for CASGEVY, a CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy for the treatment of sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia.

lost

  • Volcon, Inc. VLCN fell 23.1% to $0.50 in pre-market trading, following a 15% decline on Wednesday.
  • Augmedix, Inc. AUGX shares fell 22.8% to $4.19 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing for an enhanced public offering of 6,250,000 shares of common stock.
  • Velo3D, Inc. VLD shares fell 16.3% to $1.18 in pre-market trading.
  • Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. ALPP shares fell 14.4% to $0.82 in pre-market trading.
  • Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd CMMB fell 14.1% to $0.7020 in the pre-market. Shares of Chemomab Therapeutics surged 34% on Wednesday after the company announced it received FDA fast track designation for CM-101 to treat primary sclerosing cholangitis.
  • Sadot Group Inc. SDOT shares fell 12.3% to $0.5035 in pre-market trading. Shares of Sadot Group fell nearly 20% on Wednesday after the company reported a widening third-quarter loss.
  • Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. STRM fell 11.2% to $0.3045 in pre-market trading, following a 4% decline on Wednesday.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO shares fell 11% to $47.43 in pre-market trading. Cisco reported better earnings for its first quarter but missed its earnings and sales estimates for FY24.
  • Moxion (BVI) Inc MOXC shares fell 10.8% to $0.91 in pre-market trading.

Now read this: Gossamer Bio and 2 other stocks under $1 insiders are buying

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Source: www.benzinga.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Where to Earn an Online MBA in Entrepreneurship in 2023

Where to Earn an Online MBA in Entrepreneurship in 2023

November 16, 2023

These student loan forgiveness updates will affect 9 million or more borrowers

November 16, 2023

You may have missed

Where to Earn an Online MBA in Entrepreneurship in 2023

Where to Earn an Online MBA in Entrepreneurship in 2023

November 16, 2023

These student loan forgiveness updates will affect 9 million or more borrowers

November 16, 2023
An emerging market for superyachts

An emerging market for superyachts

November 16, 2023

Culver’s Hasn’t Closed a Store in 4 Years — And It’s All Thanks to One Smart Strategy

November 16, 2023
Bill Gates created a stir with his statements on climate change. Here's why he's right—and what most people forgot

Bill Gates created a stir with his statements on climate change. Here’s why he’s right—and what most people forgot

November 16, 2023
Altcoin Delight: Solana Balloons Up 50%, Nearly Triples in a Month – Here’s Why

Altcoin Delight: Solana Balloons Up 50%, Nearly Triples in a Month – Here’s Why

November 16, 2023