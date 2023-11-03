Why owning a Nikon Zf and a personal camera might be worth the investment

It is always a good idea to have the best camera that suits your business needs. But, sometimes, the camera you choose to use just for fun can be just as important.

Whenever I write camera reviews I always like to focus on practical things. I have never been one to attach much importance to technical specifications. It’s more about how a device performs in the real world. It seems to me that once you get past the minimum specifications for your given customers, there are far more important and often subjective things that will determine whether a camera is the right investment for you. Since we live in an age of amazing technology, most cameras on the market these days at least meet the minimum standards required to produce a professional image. So it is very difficult to go wrong in your selection. So, when I consider purchasing a camera, my main goal is simply to find a device that I enjoy using that meets the needs of my customer base.

I’ve been lucky in recent years to finally find a camera that I love shooting with and that meets all the technical needs of my professional career as an artist: the Nikon Z9. I have written so much about it in the last two years that I will not bore you with more details about it now. Long story short, I like the cameras so much that I’ve bought two of them. And those are the cameras that shoot all my business work (except work requiring specific cinema cameras, medium format, etc.).

There’s only one problem with the Z9. elder. huge. I actually like size, no, I like size when it comes to my professional work. I want a camera that is sturdy and strong and feels comfortable in my hand. The size of the camera is not at all a deterrent for me to take with me on a long work day.

However, that can’t be said for when I want to wander around and take pictures just for fun. Not only is the Z9’s advanced prowess overkill for shooting walkabouts or snapshots of my dog, but its physical profile makes it, and me, stand out like a sore thumb in any public setting. It’s hard to comfort strangers around you when you’re carrying around something that looks to them like a supercomputer that can only serve the purpose of stealing their souls. Also, due to the physical size, this is not the type of camera that can be easily concealed if you are entering a space that is not conducive to photography or are simply passing through a particular block where your neck may be restricted. Carrying around five thousand dollars may attract the wrong kind of attention.

None of this is the Z9’s fault. This is a professional camera built for professional purposes. That’s not part of the purpose of a hidden camera. So, for the past few years, I solved that problem with Nikon’s excellent crop sensor Zfc. Its small size and stylish exterior make it an ideal choice for everyday urban shooting. It is small enough to go unnoticed in many situations and can be quickly hidden in a coat pocket in others. Because it’s a Nikon, I already had compatible lenses. Image quality is excellent. This is more than enough for the types of images I’d use it for, street photography, shots around the house, and/or photos taken for no other reason than being in the mood to hear the shutter click.

But, of course, my Zfc was my personal camera. Although I also used it for Zoom calls, I’d be hard-pressed to say that my investment in it was 100% out of business necessity, and not something that brought me personal joy. Sadly, I was deeply disappointed that I was forced to sell my Zfc earlier this year to raise money for another project. I needed the money at the time, so I can’t say it was a bad decision. After all, I still have the Z9s, which can meet all my professional needs. So, I was not jeopardizing my professional work. But, of all the cameras I’ve sold over the years, I deeply regret seeing one. Maybe I didn’t “need” it. But I definitely liked using it.

Thankfully, Nikon must be reading my mind, because a few months ago, they announced the new Nikon Zf, a full frame upgrade of the Zfc. And, in fact, it’s also an upgrade on the rest of their product line, which I’d say currently puts the Zf in third place among Nikon cameras (behind the Z9 and Z8). Surprising the market, they introduced a retro style camera that was not only beautiful to look at, but packed with professional features that made the camera a valid choice for professional photographers as well as those just shooting for fun. Is. As I said, my Z9 already takes care of my professional needs. But the ZF has everything I wanted in a personal camera. An everyday camera that I can use for fun. But with enough features, if push comes to shove, it could be used as a third camera in my professional lineup. Needless to say, I couldn’t wait to get my hands on it.

I’m going to be writing more articles on ZF in the coming months as I use the new system. So this won’t really be a full review of the system. Instead, I thought I’d share a little about why this purchase is so important to me. And why you might even want to invest in a personal camera system like the Zf, whether you’re in the Nikon world or not.

Oh, and as a quick note for those who want to call me a Nikon fanboy. I used the small Fuji X system as a personal camera for years before the Zfc. So, don’t think of this essay as a suggestion that you buy a Nikon. Rather, we are talking about the concept of a personal camera versus a professional camera. End of note.

I was at a film convention one day in a room full of other filmmakers. We were listening to a lecture and the person speaking casually looked around the room and mentioned that he was in a room of people who loved their work. It can be easy to think of it as just an easy crowd pleaser. But, the more the speaker went on, the more the point was driven home. People who choose creative arts as their profession, be it film making, photography, painting, writing, etc., are not like other workers. Generally speaking, professional artists become such because they love their art very much. Surely, they can eventually make a living from it. But he has chosen that profession because he is passionate about art. They have to be. It doesn’t take a Rhodes Scholar to know that there are much easier ways to make a living in this world than becoming a professional artist. By choosing many other businesses, you can earn more money. You can have more stability. You don’t have to deal with constant rejection. You won’t have to justify your qualifications every time you go to work in the morning and demand a fair salary. As much as I love what I do, I have no illusions that my career path is the most logical I could have chosen. The only reason I keep doing what I do and get up every morning and fight for my art is because I love it. Art is as dear to my heart as my fans. It means the world to me. Therefore, I am ready to face all the dangers that come on the way to cross this.

But all wars leave wounds. And the amount of all-out effort required to make a successful living in an artistic field can often force you to make concessions and compromises. You have to do things you don’t want to do. You’ll have to deal with customers you probably don’t want to deal with. No matter how much you love what you do, it’s still work. And, over time, if you let your passion become just a job, it can sap your enthusiasm. That decreasing enthusiasm can have a negative impact on your work. This may have a negative impact on you.

So, as important as it is to become the best professional you can be, it is equally important to actively work on maintaining your passion for your craft. You have to constantly remind yourself why you love it. Photography will bring you happiness. It should add something to your life instead of becoming a prison of monotony. Of course, work done for clients won’t always give you this happiness. So, sometimes, you have to find ways to rekindle that joy in yourself.

For me, that’s always been walkabout photography. That’s how I first learned photography and it’s how I fell in love with it. Simply engaging in a new life experience using the camera as my passport to a different world. Sometimes it’s a trip to a new and exotic place. Other times, it’s just grabbing a camera and walking around the block. It’s important to take some time to get outside, smell the fresh air, and look around. As much for your own discretion as for any specific photographic purpose.

The purpose of these sessions is not to produce photos for my portfolio. The truth is that most of them will never leave my hard drive. At best, they may eventually appear in one of my Fstoppers articles to help fill some space, but these shots are a million miles away from what I do as a professional photographer. and you know what? He is alright. The practice of taking personal photos is not about the outcome. The joy is in doing.

When I sold my Zfc and suddenly had no camera left for casual walkabout photography, it became clear that something was missing. Don’t get me wrong, even when I was shooting professionally I was producing some of the best work of my career. But I missed taking shots that lacked that kind of lofty ambition. I always missed the opportunity to have a camera with me, just on the off chance that one of the turtles living outside that corporate office on 8th Street might do something interesting. I missed the idea of ​​taking a day-long road trip with a small and light camera. I’m using Photo Safari to get out of the house. But, realistically, the day is ending with a memorable life experience that extends far beyond any photo.

Sure, I can use my professional camera to do all those things. But, at least for me, it’s helpful to have access to a completely different tool when I’m not working. It’s almost as if the act of physically leaving my pro camera at home frees my mind to engage in photography for fun again. Without feeling like I need to create high art every time I press the shutter button.

I’m very excited to have a personal camera in the hands of ZF again. Not because it will ever replace my Z9 as my professional camera. But, specifically, because it won’t happen.

In the long run, paying active attention to rekindling your passion for photography can be just as important as developing your art. The more you keep your passion alive, the more creative you’ll feel when the time comes to put your career on hold. You don’t necessarily have to get a specific type of camera. Whatever works for you. But, paying a little attention to the “fun factor” that a camera provides can sometimes be the most important specification of all.

