Why Ordinary People Enable Totalitarians (Part II)

In Part 1 of this essay, we explored Sebastian Hafner’s insight that Germans who had lost touch with the innate human impulse to create and live meaningful lives were more likely to become Nazis. Hafner argued that many Nazis did not understand the consequences of their moral failure. “Most of them,” he wrote, “would have been deeply shocked if anyone had suggested that they actually stood for torture chambers and officially declared pogroms.”

Hitler came to power in 1933 by promising, in Hafner’s words, to “give everyone everything”, which naturally gave him a huge, loose army of followers and voters among the ignorant, disillusioned and disenfranchised. Self-reliance and a readiness to abandon the rule of law for the benefit of a few were fertile ground for what happened next.

Hitler immediately issued totalitarian directives and Hafner was stunned: “’What happened to the Germans?’… Most of them voted against Hitler… How was it possible that there was not the slightest direct reaction [the majority],

One obvious explanation was fear, yet Hafner’s insight went deeper. He identified a common mentality among Germans to “not do anything that might ‘derail’ their lives – anything audacious or out of the ordinary.”

We see the same self-protective behavior in today’s America. Every day, new examples emerge, but today I read about Dr. Mike Joyner, who is being “disciplined” by the Mayo Clinic for his willingness to write about the benefits testosterone provides to inbred male athletes. Undoubtedly, many of Dr. Joyner’s colleagues understand or respect his position, but they remain silent out of fear for their careers.

It is not clear from Hafner’s manuscript whether he was aware of Jung’s and Freud’s views on projection. People who live lives without meaning inevitably project shame and guilt onto others for their own poor choices. To reinforce their personal identity, they are motivated to attack others without thinking. attack This does not necessarily or usually mean physical attack. Unthinkingly imposing on others what a person hates about himself is a form of attack. Viewing others as objects of hatred is a form of attack. State-sanctioned hatred is a mechanism authoritarians use to prey upon the minds ready to attack.

Hafner reiterated the rise of state-sanctioned hatred. In 1933 he was a referrer (a lawyer in training) for the Kammergericht (Supreme Court of Berlin). Shortly after the Nazi government organized a boycott of Jewish shops, Jewish lawyers became targets. One day, Hafner heard “the thudding of footsteps in the corridor outside, the sound of rough shoes on the stairs, then vague noises in the distance, screams, the sound of doors banging.” Like a scene from many a movie, the SA (Sturmabteilung), the paramilitary wing of the Nazi Party, had arrived.

Hafner was in the law library and heard a colleague say, “They’re kicking out the Jews.” The rest of the people started laughing. Hafner, who was not Jewish, wrote, “At that moment this laughter worried me even more than what was actually happening. In an instant I realized that there were Nazis working in this room.” This confused Hafner by making him realize that there were anti-Semites among his colleagues who now felt free to share their hatred.

Later, an SA man came to Hafner’s table and asked, “Are you an Aryan?” Haffner revealed, “Before I had a chance to think, I said, ‘Yes.’… Not a moment too late, I felt embarrassed, defeated… How humiliating is it that I so easily Having answered this unfair question of whether I was an ‘Aryan’… I had failed in my very first exam. I could have slapped myself.

As I read Hafner’s testimony, I realized that I would have behaved the same way had I been in his place. I understood, at a deep level, that the best protection of liberty is social support for a system that prevents abuse of power before individual acts of heroism. When maintaining freedom requires resisting the threat of violence, it is probably too late.

While in the park with his girlfriend, Hafner learns that the mental virus of anti-Semitism has infected the country. It was a school outing and as “each group of fresh-faced teenagers passed by accompanied and supervised by their teachers… [they] Screamed ‘Judah Vereke, (The Parish Jews) were addressing us in their bright young voices, as if it were a kind of greeting to pedestrians.”

In an important contribution to our understanding of state-sanctioned hatred, Hafner explores the mind-blowing tactics that the Nazis used not only against Jews but also against other countries and groups. The Nazis transformed their hatred by provoking conversation not about their own hatred, but about the “Jewish question.” Haffner wrote, “By publicly threatening an individual, ethnic group, nation, or region with death and destruction, they provoke a general discussion not about their own existence, but about the right of their victims to exist.” Hafner said,

Suddenly everyone found it appropriate and indeed necessary to have an opinion about the Jews and to state it publicly. Distinction was made between “civilized” Jews and others. If some people point to the achievements of Jewish scientists, artists and doctors to justify (justify? For what? For what? Against whom?) the Jews, others will counter that they are a harmful influence in these fields. There were “foreign influences”.

Presenting today’s identity politics, which demands equality of outcomes, Hafner wrote,

Indeed, it soon became customary to count against Jews if they had a respectable or intellectually valuable profession. This was considered a crime or at least a lack of tact. Defenders of the Jews were rudely told that it was condemnable for Jews to constitute such a percentage of doctors, lawyers, journalists, etc. In fact, the percentage calculation was a popular component of the ‘Jewish question’.

Hafner then explains clearly why Nazism and, indeed, tribalism as a whole is an existential threat to humanity. He argued, “Nazi anti-Semitism had nothing to do with the virtues or vices of the Jews.” According to Hafner the justifications the Nazis gave for their programs against the Jews were “complete nonsense” and thus not the real horrors. What Hafner recognized was that the Nazis were the first in history to “deprive man of every species solidarity that enables him to survive; The human predatory instinct, which is generally directed against other animals, against members of one’s own species, is to turn entire nations into a pack of hounds.”

Calmly, Haffner foresaw that once this appeal to the worst in human nature “becomes awakened… and is even turned into a duty, it will be a simple matter to change the goal.” That is clearly visible today; instead of “Jews”, one could easily say “Czechs” or “Poles” or someone else. Hafner explained why civilization was in danger:

We have a systematic infection throughout the country, Germany, with a germ that causes its people to treat its victims like wolves; Or, to put it differently, to liberate and revive those sadistic tendencies whose chaining and restraint has been the work of civilization for thousands of years.

Thus, Haffner warned, “Should the central core of the Nazis’ program become reality, it would be a major crisis for humanity, and would endanger the survival of the species.” homo sapiens In danger.”

The Nazi program became reality, but humanity survived. With the rise of social justice religion of group identity, is humanity in danger again?

In an 1829 journal entry, Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote, “Imagine hope being removed from the human breast and see how society would sink, how the strong bonds of order and improvement would loosen and a death-like peace would take its place. ” The restless energies that now run the world. Hafner hoped his country would wake up, but history shows how man’s actions can cause unimaginable human suffering. We must learn lessons from history to prevent the worst.

barry brownstein

Barry Brownstein is Emeritus Professor of Economics and Leadership at the University of Baltimore.

He is the author of The Inner-Work of Leadership, and his essays have appeared in publications such as the Foundation for Economic Education and Intellectual Takeout.

To get Barry’s essays delivered to your inbox, visit mentalshifts.com

Get notified of new articles from Barry Brownstein and AIER.

Source: www.aier.org