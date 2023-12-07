Why Ordinary People Enable Totalitarians, Part 1

Cicero said that history “sheds light on reality and is a guide to life.” The knowledge gained from understanding the past helps prevent repeating the same mistakes.

Sebastian Hafner searches for answers to how the Nazis came to power in Germany and why the German people didn’t stop them, In 1939, he wrote his partially autobiographical book but never finished it. Defeating Hitler: A Memoir, Hafner’s in-depth analysis led him to the conclusion that the choices and mentality of common Germans were responsible for Hitler’s rise to power. were pro-german And Hitler’s victims.

Hafner was the pseudonym of Raimund Pretzel. Hafner trained as a lawyer, but circumstances forced him to pursue a career as a historian and journalist. He fled Nazi Germany and went to England in 1938.

Why should we care about Hafner’s interpretation of historical events in terms of the mentality of ordinary people? After all, as Hafner put it, the great man theory of history is widely held:

If you read general history books – which are often ignored, containing only plans of events, not the events themselves – you get the impression that it involves no more than a few dozen people who ” are “on top”. Ship of State” and whose actions and decisions are called history.

If you were looking for great men, Haffner wrote, you would believe that the history of the 1930s was “a kind of chess game between Hitler, Mussolini, Chiang Kai-shek, Roosevelt, Chamberlain, Daladier, and many others.” Whose names are on everyone’s tongue.”

When we accept the Mahapurusha principle, the responsibility of ordinary people reduces. In Hafner’s words they are seen as “anonymous others”. [who] They seem to be objects of history, pieces in a chess game, which can be moved forward or left standing, sacrificed or captured.”

Hafner rejected the Great Man theory and posited the “simple truth” that “decisive historical events occur among us, among the anonymous masses.” he explained,

The most powerful dictators, ministers and generals are powerless against collective decisions taken individually and almost unconsciously by the population at large. The specialty of these decisions is that they do not appear in the form of mass movements or demonstrations. Public meetings are completely incapable of taking independent action.

Hafner was born in 1907. He described his experience as a schoolboy during the First World War, saying it had shaped his mentality: “From 1914 to 1918 a generation of German schoolchildren played a great, thrilling, exciting game between nations. The war was experienced as providing far more excitement and emotional satisfaction than anything that could be provided by peace.”

For schoolchildren, real life seemed very ordinary: “One went to school, learned reading, writing and arithmetic, and later Latin and history; Someone played with friends, someone went out with their parents – but was that life? Current military events added excitement and color to life.

Hafner described himself as “a war fan like any football fan is.” Heffner did not engage in hate campaigns, but he was fascinated by “war games, in which, according to some mysterious rules, the number of prisoners taken, miles advanced, fortifications seized and the number of ships sunk were approximately the same. ” Role as goals in football and points in boxing.”

The war mentality cultivated in the minds of those schoolchildren was a precursor to the Nazis’ “zeal for action” and “its intolerance and its cruelty toward internal opponents.”

Potential “Hitlers” have always been among us, but England and France did not become one. What was different in Germany?

The peace in Germany after World War I brought hyperinflation, which destroyed all wealth. Haffner described what Austrian economists would call high times among German youth: “Amidst all the misery, despair and poverty, there was an air of light-hearted youth, sensuality and carnival.” He said, “Money was spent as never before or since; And not the things old people spend their money on.”

During hyperinflation the bonds of civilization break down. As described by Ludwig von Mises on money and inflation: “The truth is that a government—which resorts to violence—cannot produce anything. Whatever is produced arises from the activities of individuals and is used in the market to obtain something in return.

Without a stable store of value, voluntary exchange becomes difficult. As von Mises writes, “Social cooperation between people – and that means markets – is what brings civilization.” When money becomes worthless, “everything that civilization has built” is at risk.

By the summer of 1924, monetary stability had returned, and Haffner observed that despite peace and monetary stability, the mentality of many Germans was setting the stage for a dangerous future:

A generation of young Germans had become accustomed to having the entire content of their lives distributed freely by the public domain, to their deepest feelings, to love and hate, joy and sorrow, nay, all their raw material. Was. Sensations and thrills – even if they are accompanied by poverty, hunger, death, chaos and crisis.

Germany had become a country of passive consumers of external events, a population unable to find inner purpose or meaning in its lives. Hafner explained:

Now when these deliveries suddenly stopped, people became helpless, poor, looted and disappointed. He never learned to live from within himself, how to make an ordinary personal life great, beautiful and meaningful, how to enjoy it and make it interesting. Therefore they regarded the end of political tension and the return of personal freedom not as a gift, but as a deprivation.

The Germans were eager for external action to fill the internal void. Germans in the 1920s, Haffner said, “were bored… They were desperately waiting for the first disturbance, the first shock or event, so that they could leave this period of peace behind and set out on some new collective adventure. Can get out.”

Hafner’s insight was that those who opposed Nazism could find meaning by building a rich life not dependent on external stimulation, while those who had no such strength of spirit became Nazis.

Until Hitler came to power, Hafner was confident that the constraints of German civilization would hold:

We found it more or less certain [Nazis] Will be kept in check. We walked among them with the same carelessness with which visitors to a modern cage-free zoo walk among predatory animals, confident that its trenches and enclosures had been carefully calculated. Perhaps animals would also have responded to this feeling. With deep hatred they coined the word “system” for the impenetrable power that kept them within limits while leaving them their freedom. For the time being, at least, they were kept within limits.

In today’s America, we hear the same criticisms against “the system” and the US Constitution is attacked as one of the “barriers to progress.”

In today’s America, Gallup has found that 85 percent of workers are not engaged at work. Thus, many people do not care about an activity that consumes half of their waking day. This problem is compounded because people habitually check their phones an average of 144 times a day. People are eager to fill the inner void.

Hafner warned, “Decisions affecting the course of history arise from the individual experiences of thousands or millions of individuals.” If Hafner, a keen student of history, were alive today, he would be waving the yellow flag. Purposelessness and cowardice can lead us to accept the destructive totalitarian siren call.

barry brownstein

Barry Brownstein is Emeritus Professor of Economics and Leadership at the University of Baltimore.

He is the author of The Inner-Work of Leadership, and his essays have appeared in publications such as the Foundation for Economic Education and Intellectual Takeout.

To get Barry’s essays delivered to your inbox, visit mentalshifts.com

Get notified of new articles from Barry Brownstein and AIER.

Source: www.aier.org