Why OpenAI did the right thing by firing Sam Altman?

While we are still trying to wrap our heads around the recent OpenAI drama, the board has been and still is the decision maker in the entire scenario. The ease with which Sam Altman was ousted, despite holding office as a board member, was facilitated by a strange board structure devised by OpenAI – and given the motives behind that structure, Altman’s dismissal was justified. Is.

When latest developments Talking about the feud between Altman and the independent board members, the person who led to this situation is solely responsible not for profit The board which has authority over everything.

It’s almost ominous that Altman knew he was immune from being fired and even talked about it in a Bloomberg interview a few months ago, where he said the board could fire him and He believed that the board “needs to be democratic to include all of humanity.”

With the current structure of the board, any conflict that goes against the purpose of the non-profit wing could lead to drastic measures that raise questions about what went wrong or what the board saw as being against the company’s interest. With a vision of rapid growth and AGI focus, Security Became a subject of controversy. It is possible that steps to achieve this may conflict with the board’s view, which automatically puts the CEO in focus. Furthermore, the complex board structure made the removal process easier.

complex board

OpenAI, which started as a non-profit AI research company in 2015 with the goal of advancing digital intelligence to benefit humanity without the need to generate financial returns, spun off in 2019 as OpenAI LP, a capped for-profit company. Made. The company wanted to build safe AGI for the world, and believed that the capped-profit format would allow them to rapidly scale up their investments in computing and talent.

OpenAI LP was structured in a way that allowed it to attract funding with the promise of limited financial returns to investors and employees. The company’s capped-profit approach limited first-round investors to a maximum profit of 100 times their initial investment (100x). Additionally, any additional value generated will go back to the nonprofit to support its mission-driven goals. However, it is all controlled by a board regardless of the profit motive.

OpenAI architecture. Source: Substack (Chamath Palihapitiya)

supreme board power

OpenAI’s Board of Directors sits at the top of the structure that governs both non-profit and for-profit bodies. The ‘capped profit’ company (OpenAI Global LLC) controls ChatGPT in which Microsoft has invested billions of dollars. Interestingly, the company has created a structure where the non-profit wing is given priority over any obligation to generate profits. It is also fair to say that OpenAIGlobal has no control on its own, but is controlled by other entities. The unique hierarchy also limited investors’ stake in the company’s operations as their contributions were also at the bottom of the structure.

A major mistake occurred in the case of Altman’s ouster. Although Altman was part of the board, and had initially invested in the company through YCombinator, he had zero equity in the company – something he confessed to at AI Senate and even joked about after his dismissal.

Having no equity in the company also means that he has no distinct power to influence the board in the chance that something goes wrong. Altman’s commitment to OpenAI, ‘doing what he loves’, did nothing to secure his position there. While there are options like a dual-class share structure that could protect founders from being ousted from their companies (except for actions like fraud, abuse, and serious issues), none of these were implemented in OpenAI.

It’s also possible that the rapid growth that OpenAI has seen since last November with the launch of ChatGPT was unexpected. As Altman himself noted long ago, the company did not expect this kind of growth when it launched ChatGPT, which could also possibly indicate why no plans or reorganization of the board were made. For example, Microsoft, which has invested billions of dollars in OpenAI, has no board seats.

inevitable step

While the reason given for ousting Altman was that he was not forthright with the board, which hindered his ability to carry out his responsibilities, the decision was made by four members of the 6-member board. Of the four, only Ilya Sutskever was a co-founder and the other three were independent directors with no equity and minimal experience in corporate governance. Quite literally, indicating how the OpenAI board structure was flawed from the beginning.

While many questions remain unanswered, a weak board structure has brought down the world’s largest AI company and even jeopardized the company’s fortunes. An expensive lesson in corporate governance.

Source: analyticsindiamag.com