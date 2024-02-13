Why one entrepreneur is rapidly opening warehouse doors to thirsty Chief Parade attendees

Wednesday’s Chiefs victory parade will be the city’s third in four years, but for East Crossroads-based Wild Way Coffee, the 2024 downtown-to-Midtown event will be a different hit, Christine Clutton said.

The brand’s iconic mobile coffee camper — which has been stored in the Wild Way warehouse at 708 E. 19th St. for the winter — will once again open its doors to parade-goers, owner Clutton said, offering an LVIII twist that Includes the “Eras Menu”. A twist on drinks in celebration of popstar Taylor Swift and her new favorite team (led in part by boyfriend and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce).

“We’re here to celebrate with our Taylor Swift moment,” the self-proclaimed Swifty explained. “We’re right on 19th Street, just a few blocks away [the parade route down] Gorgeous, so we always get a pretty good amount of foot traffic.

“Being so close to the parade is a fun way to be a part of it,” he said. “In a very small way, we feel a part of the success of the city and the success of the Chiefs.”

Although Clutton said he was confident Swift would actually come to the parade – a point of speculation among fans – he said, each parade (with or without the singer) injects a dose of oxytocin into the city.

“It’s a fun experience to be so close to the parade,” Clutton said. “Everyone is very happy. It’s a huge emotional lift for the city, which is great that it’s happening in the middle of winter, otherwise it’s a boring time of year when everyone is cold and dull. It changes everyone’s mood and atmosphere.”

Wild Way — which held a Swifty singalong at the warehouse the night before the Super Bowl — originally introduced its Eras drinks in July for the weekend Swift was in concert at Arrowhead Stadium, Clutton said. But once Swift joined the Chiefs cheering section, Clutton heard the noise from his customers and decided to bring out the menu — which included “Picture to Burn” (a Fresno chili and sage latte) and “Enchanted” (a vanilla Butterfly Peas). Lemonade) – Back for the playoffs.

She added, “We’ve had a fun time celebrating her and Travis’ love, which is blossoming in front of us.” “So we’re excited to continue the celebration. He’s almost like a mascot for the team this year – that’s how it feels. So we are also keen to celebrate the entire team, because it was the boys who did the work.

Looking to sell on shore?

Clutton may have the Wild Way Coffee camper parked in the warehouse, but for vendors who want to come and sell along the parade route, the KC BizCare office has advised all street vendors and food trucks to have a peddler’s license. Must obtain license.

According to KC BizCare, to obtain a license, a business must first obtain a sales tax certificate from the Missouri Secretary of State’s office, file for a business license with the Business License Division, and obtain zoning clearance through KC BizCare. Have to get it.

Once those steps are completed, a hawker’s license is available through the Business License Division for $62.50. The office said it is a fairly quick process, especially if the seller already has a business license.

Nia Richardson, managing director of KC Bizcare, said on social media that parking is free, but vending is not allowed on the parade route.

“You can sell at least one block east or west of the parade route,” he said.

Food trucks are expected to be near City Hall, along Locust, between 10th and 11th streets, as well as in the immediate vicinity of Crown Center, Richardson said.

Organizers of Strawberry Swing/Shop Local KC are also planning a maker popup at the Liberty Memorial.

