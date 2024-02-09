Nvidia’s largest customers (for example, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, and OpenAI) are developing AI chips that compete with Nvidia’s, presenting a potential long-term threat to the AI ​​leader. Jensen’s response? “We can help you do that.”

alert:This blog contains speculation that has not been verified….but fun to think about!

When I was working at AMD, I was always impressed by how the company managed to keep two teams completely separate from each other to protect customer privacy. One team was designing the next chip for the Microsoft XBox, while the other was designing a chip for the Sony Playstation. Each customer had their own gaming console intellectual property and requirements that had to be protected from the other team. It was a successful model for AMD, which still owns that market.

But all that privacy can be difficult and expensive. And growing that business is hard. What if the chip vendor let the customer do more of the design work, and provided its IP to be incorporated into customers’ chips? And of course, customers can take advantage of vendors’ relationships with TSMC or Samsung to reduce costs and improve time to market.

So it should surprise no one that Nvidia has announced that it has formed a group to create this new business model that will help customers build their own solutions using Nvidia IP or perhaps chiplets. . Nvidia is still up 3% on the news.

Maybe Nvidia didn’t need to buy Arm. With this move, it is beginning to build an AI licensing giant.

I’m sure we’ll hear more about it at GTC next month, but here’s our take.

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, at GTC in 2022, wearing his current leather jacket. NVIDIA

What is “custom silicon” and how will Nvidia take advantage of this opportunity?

Many companies that design their own chips to lower costs or provide more specific solutions to their computational needs already use back-end physical designs, SerDes blocks, or IPs such as Marvell’s high-performance Arm CPU cores. Has partnered with companies like Broadcom and Marvel for. And EDA solution providers like Cadence and Synopsys do good business providing blocks of IP that SoC designers can put into their chips, saving money and time to market. But this is not new news. For example, Sima.ai uses an image processor from Synopsys in its Edge AI chip.

Startup Tencent, led by Jim Keller, saw this opportunity coming, and transformed the Toronto- and Austin-based company from a potential Nvidia competitor into an IP and design shop, providing chiplets and intellectual property to companies like Kia and LG.

In the world of AI, we are seeing a new trend where designers of TVs or cars or networking equipment want to build a specialized solution for a lower cost or want to provide a different solution including AI, but they don’t have the need or the expertise to do it. Not there. Build a complete chip. Google, Amazon AWS, Meta (expected to use its own chip later this year), and Microsoft Azure already have their own Nvidia GPUs for cloud customers, as well as their own for in-house AI. Have own custom chips. Could they partner with Nvidia for future designs?

Here’s an idea…

Can these Nvidia custom-chip clients tap into Nvidia’s in-house and AWS supercomputers to accelerate and optimize those design efforts? This will be a nice chunk of additional revenue as well as an incredible differentiator. If so, that’s why Nvidia is hosting its latest “in-house” supercomputer, Project CIBA, on AWS data centers, where the infrastructure for secure cloud services is already available. Nvidia can provide chip design optimization services at Ciaba.

While this speculation may be going too far, doing so would indicate that Nvidia sees the writing on the wall, and is already getting ready to disrupt the industry once again.

The new NVIDIA GH200 NVL32 multi-node platform adds 32 Grace Hopper superchips from NVIDIA , [+] NVLink and NVSwitch™ technologies in an example NVIDIA

conclusion

Okay, maybe I’ve gone too far in my speculations. But if any company could do it, it would be Nvidia. All technologies become commodities over time, especially previous generations of silicon. When Nvidia was offering Arm, I often said that the acquisition would give Nvidia the possibility to monetize something they don’t want to produce through licensing deals.

It looks like Nvidia is doing exactly that now.