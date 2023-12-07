Why Nvidia investors don't need to worry about AMD's new chips?

Nvidia’s main rival, Advanced Micro Devices, this week made its case for why customers should buy its artificial-intelligence chips. But BofA Global Research isn’t too worried about the latest competition for Nvidia.

On Wednesday, analyst Vivek Arya reiterated his “Top Pick” Buy rating for Nvidia stock and reaffirmed his $700 price target for shares. Earlier that day, AMD announced that its Instinct MI300X accelerators are available for sale to data center customers and server manufacturers. The MI300X is AMD’s answer to Nvidia’s AI H100 data center chips.

Arya wrote, “While peer AMD launched its first competitive Mi300 product (against NVDA’s circa-2022 H100) and hasn’t offered a future roadmap, NVDA has a solid annual product cadence (compared to 2 years ago) There is a multi-year roadmap.”

In early trading Thursday, Nvidia’s stock rose 2% to $464.26, while AMD’s stock rose 9% to $127.34.

The analyst said Nvidia will soon release the next version of the H100, called the H200, next year and then launch another GPU called the B100 by the end of 2024. He said the chipmaker’s leadership in the AI ​​model-training market should grow. In prediction markets, which is the process of generating answers from those AI models.

Arya also said that the valuation of Nvidia stock is attractive, for the company trading at about 22 times 2024 earnings per share, he estimates that its earnings will grow 55% to 60% year over year.

“NVDA is still supply constrained, but improving every quarter with multi-quarter growth visibility, and is connecting well with customers who need to design new AI data centers,” the analyst wrote. It takes a year to do.”

Nvidia currently dominates the market for chips used for AI applications. Start-ups and corporations prefer the company’s products because of its robust software programming ecosystem, CUDA.

