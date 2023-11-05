Why Norway fell in love with electric cars (and Britain didn’t)

Norwegian car buyers were reluctant to choose electric cars, with 80 percent of new vehicle sales in 2022 – Scharfsin/ Alamy Stock Photo

The UK has some of the strictest regulations in the world to encourage more electric cars on the roads.

But the number of drivers switching in neighboring Norway dwarfs our efforts – and the country has not yet banned the sale of new fossil fuel vehicles.

While ministers in Britain have set strict targets for companies to sell large numbers of electric vehicles and banned drivers from being able to buy new petrol or diesel cars after 2035, Norway prefers the carrot rather than the stick. Has given.

The Scandinavian country offers attractive incentives to electric car buyers – and almost no orders. As a result, it has the highest number of electric cars per capita in the world.

“People are free to choose between petrol and diesel cars if they need to,” says Sveinung Kvalo, senior advisor at the Norwegian Electric Vehicle Association, but “if you create the incentives right people will choose electric cars.”

Mr Quallo, whose organization represents more than 120,000 battery-powered car owners, says that “the idea is that we get enough people to understand that we can use these cars in the same way as petrol or diesel cars .

“We don’t have any restrictions. It’s all about incentives, we have really strong incentives to buy electric cars.

“Our view is you have to make every car in the country electric and all new sales of cars have to be electric.”

Last year, Norwegian car buyers were shying away from choosing electric cars as 80 percent of new vehicle sales were made up of 80 per cent of new vehicle sales, a figure the UK is six years away from reaching, assuming government targets are met.

In Norway, drivers do not have to pay VAT on the cost of purchasing a battery-powered car – which is more widespread than in the UK – reducing prices by around 25 percent.

The country has virtually achieved price parity between fossil fuel cars and electric counterparts.

Parking is also free for electric car drivers in many major cities, while driving an electric car gets a 30 per cent discount on charges at motorway toll gates and half the ferry fares.

According to official figures for 2022, while the UK has about 53 electric cars for every charging point, Norway has 34.

Mr. Quallo says that after the success of Norway’s electric car policies, the government there has started taking away many facilities, forcing many people to choose electric cars.

“They are reducing incentives as electric vehicles become more competitive,” he explains.

He also admits that “it will take 20 years for the last fossil fuel car to be out of the system” because “most people don’t have money to buy new cars so they buy used cars”.

The VAT exemption now only applies to cars worth below kr500,000 (£36,800) and drivers must now pay registration fees on new vehicles.

Political leaders began considering proposals in the summer that would ban fossil fuel vehicle sales in the new car market, which is mostly still bought by companies, from 2025, to tackle the remaining 20% ​​of sales that Are not electric, although this has not yet been put into law.

While Labor is set to give drivers a grant of around £1,500 to buy an electric car if it wins the next general election in a bid to boost Britain’s electric car uptake, Britain’s approach so far has been quite different. The policy has been to drive consumers away from petrol and diesel, deny the most polluting cars entry to city centers without paying, impose high emissions-based parking charges and a complete ban on new sales. Is.

James Court, chief executive of the Electric Vehicle Association of England, also says the government is flopping on the net zero target and a lack of infrastructure has hit supply and consumer confidence. He criticized Rishi Sunak’s decision – which was announced in a speech by the Prime Minister in September – to delay the ban on petrol and diesel cars until 2035.

“We are starting to see the financial benefits [of electric cars] but the sage’s speech [Sunak] The entire industry has been affected.

“He was talking about the achievements that successive governments have made and if you introduce an element of doubt people will be left scratching their heads.”

He says the UK could learn from Norway’s success in using soft tactics to encourage drivers to switch to electric.

,[Norway] They were very early movers and the tax credit system there was very generous,” he says.

“What they have done particularly well is soft profits. They got the infrastructure right and were ahead of the curve in installing chargers.”

He says improving access to charge points and rethinking financial incentives, such as the £1,500 plug-in car grant scheme, which ended in April last year, could help meet the targets.

“The existing infrastructure for drivers is good enough in many places, but we need to make it even better if we want to reassure the wider population.” [and] “We have taken away the grants very quickly.”

