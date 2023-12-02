Why NFTs will be relevant again in 2024 – The Block Telegraph

While NFTs have attracted attention thus far due to their potential to generate huge returns for artists and early investors, the bubble of this market has predictably burst. Trading volumes are now a fraction of what they were during the NFT craze of 2021-22. About 95% of all NFT collections are now virtually worthless, with only a few “blue chip” collections with stronger brands or more serious artists retaining some pricing power.

However, this doesn’t mean that NFTs are dead. It just means that this emerging technology – which can act as undeniable proof of ownership of anything – will be used in new and very interesting ways.

Whether it’s reducing fees, removing middlemen, or enabling new revenue streams, NFTs promise to enable new models – not just for businesses but for consumers as well. As mainstream acceptance increases due to better user experiences, NFT utility will expand into many areas, from events to communities to subscriptions and beyond.

Businesses are still only scratching the surface when it comes to implementing real-world use cases.

DeSci and DeDev

We will also hear a lot about the decentralized science (DeSci) and decentralized drug development (DeDev) communities over the next year. In the post-Covid period, a broader group of stakeholders want to unite on important issues such as treating the disease and climate change. Yet traditional funding structures often restrict participation.

That’s where DeSci and DeDev come in, both of which leverage decentralized networks and platforms to support open science and bring that research to market.

NFTs are an ideal medium to encourage coordination while allowing community guidance of projects. Whether it’s funding medicines in the public interest, the development of psychedelics for mental health, space exploration, or climate change, the sector seeks to organize the scientific community through decentralized technology.

NFTs serve as vessels through which members of these groups can participate, engage, donate to treasuries, and cast their votes on important issues. This is a very important use case that will have wide-ranging implications.

At PharmaDAO, we plan to use both the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) structure and NFTs to finance the development of medicines in the public interest – that is, the work of bringing them through the necessary legal, regulatory and distribution frameworks. Are driving. See the real-world benefits.

There will be drugs in these Phase 3 trials that often face significant hurdles due to the cost versus benefit equation of getting these drugs. Many drugs with significant public health value are never brought to market because big pharma companies prioritize billion-dollar drugs above all else.

A publicly funded treasury could address concerns that prevent small and medium-sized pharmaceutical companies from developing treatments that could help large numbers of people but fall short of this goal.

the effect is back, ok

As the world emerges from recent crises and economic uncertainty, people are once again gaining the ability to focus on collective issues. As that happens, 2024 could usher in a new era of decentralized social impact projects.

This is because blockchain can counter several of the main objections in the social impact field: that it is a bloated, self-serving industry only concerned with helping millionaires generate good PR and avoid taxes. The decentralized, transparent and immutable nature of blockchain allows for completely transparent organization and funding – allowing anyone anywhere to see where the money is going.

NFTs add another layer of connectivity and personal investment to these efforts. Tokenized community membership creates a sense of ownership over the results – being part of the solution. Although speculative profit has been the primary appeal so far, the social impact that adds real utility to NFT ownership could change this narrative.

Education

Few technologies rival the ability of NFTs to encourage active participation in educational environments. Both traditional and digital classrooms will benefit immensely from the token model.

Implementing NFT-based reward systems for children’s achievement unlocks powerful engagement triggers tied to verifiable digital ownership. Young minds intrinsically value these digital trophies, coins or badges more than traditional grades or scores.

Additionally, NFT student IDs, profile pictures, and access tokens can streamline administrative tasks while adding an element of gamification. As education adopts immersive multimedia methods, NFT integration provides a skeleton key to safely navigate the digital world, unlock lessons, and claim recognition for knowledge gathered.

Whether public schools or decentralized autonomous learning platforms, NFTs provide new ways to incentivize learning, evaluate competencies, and administer credentials. By unleashing creativity and competition around achievement, NFTs can emerge as a transformational driver to increase access and engagement in education.

transparency

NFTs potentially represent a watershed moment for digital property rights. By encoding unique identities on a transparent blockchain, they guarantee an immutable record of ownership that cannot be replicated by traditional methods.

This provides NFT holders with unmatched security, traceability, and control over their assets. Equally importantly, it also creates integrity and reliability for any process from transfers to ticketing to membership and beyond. Counterfeiting and fraud may become a non-issue.

As our world inevitably becomes more digital, the need for embedded transparency and trustworthy verification underpinning transactions will only increase. NFTs provide exactly that. Powering everything from decentralized organizations to maker economies, NFT functionality sits at the foundation of Web 3 – making virtual interactions and value exchanges real.

We are still uncovering the many problems NFTs solve and the possibilities they open up across industries. But as more leaders take advantage of these dynamics to build ecosystems, the market opportunity will expand exponentially. NFTs are here to stay as a key transparency technology redefining digital ownership and trading.

Source: blocktelegraph.io