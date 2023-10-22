Why Monday.com decided to build its own new database instead of buying one. techcrunch

Monday.com was launched more than a decade ago with the aim of helping companies build a highly flexible set of business tools like CRM, Marketing, Operations, and HR, built in customized ways that you can easily Couldn’t find it from. It turned out that companies not only didn’t like that flexibility, but they pushed the boundaries so far that it overtook the ability of the underlying database technology to handle all use cases.

So the company started looking for a replacement. With the myriad of database options available, you would think that finding a suitable database would simply be a matter of time and testing, but after reviewing several options and talking to a few experts, Monday concluded that there was more to it than what was available. is required. in the market.

One of the main issues was flexibility; Monday.com had no idea how its customers would adapt the building blocks into applications. This meant that it needed a schemaless database to handle whatever customers decided to create. That’s when he decided to create his own database, but with a twist: It wouldn’t create a single database to handle all future capabilities. Instead, it will layer on some other database to handle specialized tasks. It called the new solution MondayDB.

The new database has been in place since July, but as the company transitions to the new database, the old database still exists as another layer in the complexity of the Monday.com architecture.

Startups have to realize that no matter how careful they are with technology choices – and often this is impossible as they struggle to bring a product to market – there is no way to predict what will happen. How products will grow and evolve over time. That said, at some point, companies will have to pay off their technical debt by starting over with some entirely new architecture, as Monday.com has had to do.

We sat down with Daniel Lereya, Chief Product and Technology Officer, to learn how the team decided to build this solution and what challenges they faced in finding database technology to meet these unique needs.

just another crazy monday

The process of creating the database has been going on for a few years. In fact, in January 2021, the company began exploring ideas for a new database with a completely open mind. Lereya says the reason customers value Monday.com is the flexibility it brings and the company needed a solution that could manage an adaptable approach.

