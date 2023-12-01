Why Modi’s moringa diet can make weight loss an easy deal | Health and Wellness News

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has mentioned having moringa parathas as part of his immunity-boosting diet, they have attracted attention for their nutritional value, particularly as an accelerator of weight loss. Although scientific evidence supporting moringa’s direct role in significant weight reduction is limited, they are nutrient-dense, containing vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and plant compounds. These components may indirectly support weight management through several mechanisms.

Nutrient density: Moringa leaves are rich in nutrients like vitamins (A, C, E, and B-complex), minerals (calcium, magnesium, potassium), and protein, which can contribute to overall health and support metabolic processes. A well-nourished body is more likely to maintain a healthy weight. Moringa naturally suppresses hunger because of its rich fibre load and increases the body’s metabolism, burning more calories.

Fat-busting indicators: Packed with 92 nutrients, it can help lower blood sugar levels by stopping sugars from being turned into new fat cells. It regulates blood sugar levels and improves insulin sensitivity. It contains methionine, which is known to absorb fat and reduce cholesterol, thereby burning belly fat naturally. The B vitamins in moringa leaves also boost conversion of foods to energy and increase metabolism. When the body absorbs and burns up food effectively, it registers weight loss.

Although animal and test-tube studies show that moringa can reduce fat formation and enhance fat breakdown, no human study bears this out. However, an eight week mixed study in 41 obese people on an identical diet and exercise regime found that 900 mg of a supplement mix of moringa, turmeric and curry leaves helped them lose around 4.8 kg. In a Saudi study of 2021, moringa peregrina leaf extracts resulted in anti-obesity, hypoglycemic and anti-hyperlipidemic effects.

Antioxidants: Moringa is high in antioxidants such as quercetin, chlorogenic acid and beta-carotene, which combat oxidative stress and inflammation. Lowering inflammation levels may support metabolic health and weight management.

Digestive health: Moringa contains fibre that can promote digestive health. A healthy digestive system may indirectly contribute to weight management by aiding in proper nutrient absorption and waste elimination.

Despite these potential benefits, using moringa alone as a weight loss solution may not yield significant results. That involves a combination of factors, including a balanced diet, regular exercise, adequate sleep, and stress management.

It’s essential to approach its use for weight loss cautiously, understanding that it’s not a magic solution. If you are diabetic, always discuss its consumption with your doctor as it can interfere with related medication. It is also advisable to begin gradually and avoid larger doses as those may cause uterine contraction and have a laxative effect.

So consult healthcare professionals before making significant dietary changes or using supplements. Weight loss is always a comprehensive package of a diet, exercise, sleep patterns and lifestyle modifications.