Investors have punished commercial real estate lender New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) stock so far this month. To know why, it helps to understand the changing economics of New York City’s prime location: the rent-stabilized apartment building.

The regional bank’s largest loan exposure is on apartments. About half of that portfolio is tied to the Big Apple’s many multifamily complexes, where annual rent increases are government regulated.

And this is what investors are worried about. These properties could be worth much less than before due to higher interest rates and new limits on rent increases, leading Wall Street to question whether the $116 billion lender can withstand expected losses over time. Will be able to.

The Hicksville, NY-based bank is trying to convince investors that it has the situation under control.

NYCB’s new executive chairman, Alessandro Dinello, told analysts on Wednesday that the company will work to reduce its commercial real estate exposure. The bank also has $3 billion of loans tied to office properties, which is another potential area of ​​weakness in the future due to changing work patterns in big cities.

Dinello and other board members bought about $873,000 worth of NYCB shares on Friday, and that vote of confidence helped push the stock up 17%.

It’s still down 53% since Jan. 31, when it surprised analysts by cutting its dividend and reporting a net quarterly loss of $252 million. The bank announced that day that it had set aside $552 million for future loan losses, more than anticipated, to account for vulnerabilities associated with office properties and multifamily apartments.

NYCB has its roots in New York City. It was founded in 1859 as the Queens County Savings Bank, the first savings bank chartered by the state of New York in Queens. The company went public in 1993, and over the following decades became one of the city’s largest lenders to owners of rent-stabilized buildings.

Nearly half of New York City apartments are rent stable. This was a system designed to keep some units affordable, especially in older buildings built before 1974.

What made multifamily complexes valuable for so long were local laws that gave landlords more freedom to raise rents in line with market prices, giving these properties a small but steady stream of income.

Changes made by New York state in 2019 limited rent increases, reducing building owners’ profits and giving them less incentive to fix up properties. Then inflation and rising interest rates made the maintenance of these buildings and loans more expensive.

The fear now is that losses or defaults may start rising due to loan defaults or forced sales of these assets at huge discounts.

That’s what happened late last year when the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation sold about $15 billion in loans backed by rent-regulated buildings that were once owned by Signature Bank, which was among the Big Three lenders seized by regulators in 2023. Was one of. The FDIC discount on the sale was 39%.

‘None of this can happen fast enough’

And this is a challenge for the NYCB as it tries to get out of its current situation. It says it wants to reduce the density of its commercial real estate, but it will be difficult to do so without incurring losses.

“I think [NYCB] Investors are right to be concerned,” said Joshua Siegel, a former banker and current CEO of New York City-based Stonecastle, an asset manager and advisory firm that provides equity and deposit funds to small U.S. banks.

Siegel spoke in more detail about the dynamics of New York City’s multifamily property market, saying, “It’s going to end up being bad for the city, because we’re all on borrowed time and someone’s going to have to pay.”

“What you want to see them do is diversify their book,” Chris Marinac, an analyst at Janney, told Yahoo Finance.

But “none of this can happen fast enough for investors who are worried about their stocks.”

Ratings agency Moody’s this week highlighted the bank’s exposure to rent-regulated apartment properties, while it announced it had downgraded NYCB’s credit rating to junk. Such buildings “have historically performed well for them,” Moody’s said, but “this cycle may be different.”

New York Community Bank said last week that the loan-to-value ratio in its rent-regulated portfolio was 58% and the percentage of non-performing loans was a minimal 0.52%. However, the share of “criticized” loans in the portfolio was 14% or $2.4 billion.

Of the bank’s entire multifamily book, critical loans were 8.3%.

‘Nothing like we saw in 2008’

Analysts debate whether NYCB’s problems are unique or whether they are the beginning of larger pressures on many regional banks across the US.

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, banks hold half of all outstanding commercial real estate loans, with the majority held by smaller banks.

According to Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo (Apollo is the parent company of Yahoo Finance), outstanding interest for non-owner-occupied commercial real estate loans reached its highest level since 2013 in the fourth quarter.

According to Siegel, this is not a nationwide crisis. “This is a market crisis and I would say first and foremost that metropolitan commercial real estate has never had vacancy rates this high.” He added.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Senate lawmakers on Thursday that “I am hopeful and confident that the vulnerabilities of commercial real estate” will not pose a systemic risk to the banking system.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testified before Senate lawmakers last Thursday. (Mariam Zuhaib/AP Photo) (Associated Press)

But “there may also be smaller banks that are stressed by these developments.”

Former FDIC Chair Sheila Bair told Yahoo Finance the same day that there could be “some more bank failures” if lenders did not set aside enough reserves to absorb potential commercial real estate losses.

But “this is nothing like we saw in 2008,” he said, referring to the real estate meltdown that ultimately devastated some of the nation’s largest financial institutions and hundreds of other banks across the US.

