Why might millennials’ retirement outlook be worse than older generations?

However, there is room for optimism as young families have some advantages that can help them make up lost ground.

“Millennials are lagging behind,” said Craig Copeland, director of wealth benefits research at the Employee Benefits Research Institute. “But they also have time to catch up.”

Millennials, a group born from approximately 1981 to 1996, are the nation’s largest adult generation. They will be 28 to 43 years old this year.

By comparison, individuals in Gen

About 38% of early millennials (born in the 1980s) will have “inadequate” retirement income at age 70, according to a 2022 Urban Institute study.

By comparison, 28% to 30% of early and late boomers and 35% of early Gen Xers are estimated to have inadequate income, according to the study. It measures income from Social Security, other government cash benefits, earnings, pensions, and 401(k)-type plans.

“We’re seeing that the retirement outlook for future generations is worsening,” said Richard Johnson, director of Urban’s retirement policy program and co-author of the report.

The Urban Study measures income inadequacy in two ways: either the inability to replace at least 75% of one’s pre-retirement earnings (i.e., a decline in living standards), or income that falls in the bottom quarter of the annual US average wage. (i.e., not being able to meet basic needs), Johnson said. It assumes that all groups will receive full social security benefits under current law.

According to the Urban report, early millennials, people of color, those who are not married, and individuals with less education and limited lifetime earnings are in a “particularly precarious” position.

A 2021 paper from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College had similar findings.

While Millennials look like Boomers and Gen Said.

For example, the net-wealth-to-income ratio of 34 to 38 year olds is 70%, much lower than the 110% and 82% of Gen They were of age, according to the report. Similarly, net worth for 31 to 34 year olds is 53% of their annual income, compared to 76% and 59% for Gen Xers and Boomers of the same age group, respectively.

Primary cause of wealth gap: Student loans, CRR found.

Millennials are behind. But they also have time to catch up.

Craig Copeland

Director of Wealth Benefits Research at the Employee Benefits Research Institute

According to a 2021 EBRI study, more than 42% of Millennials ages 25 to 36 have student debt, while 24% of Gen Xers at that age have student debt.

EBRI found that home wealth for the typical Millennial family was about three-quarters that of Gen

“Student loans are really hurting [millennials’] Net Worth,” said Anqi Chen, co-author of the 2021 CRR report and assistant director of savings research at the center. “It’s not clear how this will play out in the long run.”

For example, according to an annual survey by the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies, 58% of Millennials say debt is a barrier to saving for retirement, compared to 34% of Boomers.

Millennials also have other disadvantages compared to older generations.

For some, longevity means they have to stretch their savings over more years. Out-of-pocket health care costs and the cost of services like long-term care have increased, and they are more likely to have children at later ages, experts say.

Furthermore, whereas older workers with access to workplace retirement plans relied on pension income, workers today (especially in the private sector) largely have 401(k)-type plans.

“Pensions began to erode in the mid-’90s, when Gen Xers were just starting in the workforce and Millennials were still in grade school,” Copeland said.

Pensions provide a guaranteed income stream for life, with contributions, investments and payouts managed by employers; 401(k) plans impose that responsibility on workers, who may be ill-equipped to manage it.

According to the EBRI, in 2020, 12 million private sector workers were actively participating in pensions, while 85 million did so in a 401(k)-type plan.

Copeland said, while workers can potentially amass a larger nest egg with a 401(k), the “big issue” is that benefits don’t accrue automatically with a pension.

“The old pension system didn’t work for everyone,” Johnson said. “But it provided more protection than today’s 401(k) system.”

Meanwhile, the last major Social Security reform in 1983 gradually raised the program’s “full retirement age” to age 67. (This is the age at which people born in 1960 or later can receive 100% of their accrued benefits.)

This increase, starting at age 65, provides an effective 13% benefit cut for affected workers, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Congress could cut more benefits to handle Social Security’s unstable financial situation; Such cuts will likely impact the younger generation.

Of course, the Millennial generation also has advantages that mean today’s gloomy retirement prospects won’t necessarily become reality.

For one thing, while the Millennial generation carries more student debt, they are also more educated. According to the Brookings Institution report, this will make it easier to save for retirement. Higher educational attainment generally translates into higher salaries; It says higher earners also save more of their income, are healthier and hold less physically demanding jobs.

According to the report’s authors, William Gale, Hillary Gelfond and Jason Fichtner, pensions generally encourage retirement at a relatively young age, meaning 401(k) account holders can stay in the workforce longer, allowing their retirement. It becomes easier to finance.

The old pension system did not work for everyone. But it provided more protection than today's 401(k) system.

richard johnson

Director of the Urban Institute’s Retirement Policy Program

401(k) plans are also being adopted to promote participation and savings for covered workers.

For example, automatic enrollment and automatic contribution increases have become more popular among employers. A recent law, SECURE 2.0, also made it easier for workers to get a 401(k) match from their employer while paying off student loans.

Vanguard Group, an asset manager and retirement plan provider, found that 401(k) enhancements have helped put a subgroup of millennials (ages 37 to 41) ahead of older groups in retirement preparation. For example, according to a recent Vanguard report, the typical “early” Millennial is projected to replace 58% of their job earnings with retirement income, compared to 50% for latecomers (ages 61 to 65). Is.

So, while there is cause for concern, there is also room for optimism, experts said.

“You won’t really know for 40, 50 years how it happened,” Copeland said.

Young savers who feel behind in building their nest egg should try building up their savings gradually, according to Shawn Devinney, a certified financial planner based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The goal is to eventually save at least up to your full company matching contribution; Retirement planners generally recommend contributing at least 15% of salary to a 401(k), between an employee’s and company’s contributions.

Savers who can’t do that should start smaller rather than giving up saving altogether, Devinney said.

“Even if you start with 1% of pay — one penny on every dollar — it starts the automatic savings process for you,” Davini said. “If you do it in small steps, it’s much easier than trying to make some big changes.”

Automate saving as much as possible so it’s on auto pilot, he said, such as turning on a function that automatically increases savings by 1% or more every year.

However, families should generally prioritize paying off “bad” debt, such as credit card bills, which have higher interest rates, first, DeVinney said. Have a few months of emergency savings and make sure you are not spending more than your income every month; Otherwise, families may more easily turn to credit cards to finance their lifestyle.

Also, he said, don’t give up your retirement savings to save for a child’s college education. There are many ways to raise money for education — grants, scholarships and loans, for example — but “there aren’t a lot of ways to raise money for your own retirement,” he said.

