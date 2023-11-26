Why might LLC interests be lousy collateral?

Stock share certificates can make good collateral. getty

The first limited liability company act was passed in Wyoming in 1977. If you think LLCs became popular after that, you would be wrong. In fact, the LLC was largely ignored as a business entity during the remainder of the 1970s, throughout the 1980s, and most of the 1990s. The reason people avoided LLCs was because of the uncertainty about how they might be taxed due to the IRS’s inability – more like its refusal to issue guidance on the subject. So, basically for 20 years, LLCs languished in a situation where they were legally allowed but no one used them.

This sad state of affairs finally changed in 1996 when the IRS passed so-called “check the box” rules, which allowed LLCs to be taxed as corporations or partnerships beginning the following year. After that, the LLC emerged as the entity of choice for new business structures, at least for businesses that were not intended to be sold on stock exchanges and for certain types of businesses that required special licenses (states have always ), slow in allowing licenses to be issued in the new entity form). We now live in an LLC world where LLCs are found everywhere and in almost every situation that involves a significant asset or operating business. There are many reasons for this, perhaps ease of management, but at any rate LLCs are all around us.

But nothing is perfect, and LLC is a fly in the ointment.

To understand this problem, we need to consider what the entity world was like before LLCs. Before 1996, most business entities were corporations. Yes, there were some partnerships and limited partnerships, but overall the entity of choice was the corporation. A corporation differs by one characteristic: stock shares representing equity in the corporation. All rights of the holder of a share of stock were self-contained in the share, including rights to dividends and voting rights. Whoever owned a share of stock had all the rights, at least because it consisted of the most common types of shares called common parts, to be separated from preferred shares Which paid higher dividends but had no voting rights, but which were generally limited to stock issues of publicly traded corporations. The bottom line is that if a person has an interest in a company that is not publicly traded, they probably own common shares and those who own these shares own all the dividends and voting rights.

Understanding more deeply what is important here, let us now focus on shares as collateral. Thus, if someone who owned common shares in a corporation wanted to obtain a loan and use the shares as collateral, it was relatively easy. The shares can be valued and their liquidation value determined for loan purposes. Physical share certificates (yes, they actually exist) could be stamped to indicate that they were subject to a lien. If the holder defaults on the loan, the shares may be seized by the sheriff and liquidated through judicial auction. The buyer of the shares in the auction will have the same rights in the shares, dividend rights and voting rights, as the borrower had. In other words, share certificates can be “good collateral”, assuming their value can be realized at auction.

The same is not true of LLCs (or partnerships), but for convenience’s sake we’ll stick with LLCs here. With an LLC, something is very different and because of that difference the borrower’s LLC interest can often be collateral of questionable value. It is this very difference that makes LLC interests generally unattractive to creditors and results in the so-called charging order security About which I have often written. But this does not directly involve a charging order, which is subject to Section 503 of the Uniform Limited Liability Company Act (ULLCA). Instead, it involves the former Section 502 and something known as a transferable interest,

If the phrase sounds intimidating, it’s not complicated at all. A transferable interest simply refers to two things: first, the member’s right to receive distributions from the LLC; And, second, the LLC’s operating agreement contractually allows the member to assign the right to receive distributions to someone else. That is to say, if the LLC’s operating agreement prohibits its members from assigning their interests, the LLC member will not have any transferable interests that can be assigned, In other words., sold or mortgaged as collateral.

This is the first hurdle in taking an LLC’s interest as collateral. The lender should inspect the LLC’s operating agreement to ensure that it does not contain an anti-assignment clause. If so, the LLC’s interest can never be Any Collateral, much less good collateral. But we’ll assume that’s the case and move on.

Now we come to section ULLCA § 502(g). It states that if an LLC member transfers their transferable interest – which is simply their right to receive distributions – the LLC member retains all other rights in the LLC, including voting rights. This puts the transferee in a potentially bad position, where the transferee can’t vote to make distributions in the first place, so the transferee is basically dependent on the will of all LLC members, including the transferee member. But not only does the transferee have no voting rights, but they also have no notice rights under § 503(a)(3)(B), meaning they can’t even find out whether the LLC What’s happening with the business? If someone were to say that the only right the transferee has is to receive random checks in the mail, that would be absolutely true.

The result is that if an LLC’s interest is taken as collateral and the borrower defaults, resulting in a judicial auction of the interest, then whoever buys the interest at the auction becomes the transferee and his The pass has only a very limited right to receive distributions that it otherwise would have. Went to the debtor. Thus, for a buyer in that auction, the LLC interest may need to be diluted at least to a greater extent than the common stock. This is the second obstacle.

Or maybe not, depending on the situation.

Hedge funds are often organized as LLCs. Let us assume an investor has a 1.78% interest in one of these funds, which pays regular distributions to all its members. The investor wants to use that interest as collateral. How good is that interest as collateral? Probably very good, because the hedge fund will likely keep distributing that interest, regardless of who is ultimately receiving the distribution.

Contrast this with a situation where the investor is one of four members in a small operating business organized as an LLC. The investor uses the interest as collateral, and then defaults. The lender’s lien on the interest is extinguished, and someone purchases the interest at an upcoming judicial sale. At this point, other members may wish to purchase the interest themselves, albeit at a steep discount from what was sold in the judicial auction, and so they stop making any distributions. Now the buyer is not getting any return on interest from the auction, and will probably be happy to take whatever pennies on the dollar will be offered to get rid of it. In that scenario, the LLC interest is very poor collateral.

The third and final hurdle for a lender taking the LLC interest as collateral is obtaining a good lien on the interest. This is a very long discussion, but suffice it to say that perfecting liens on LLC interests can be difficult, and if a borrower goes into default with one lender, there is a good chance they will default with other lenders as well. have moved in, and some of those other creditors may obtain a charging order lien against the interest against which the agreed lien will compete for priority. There are some business planning attorneys who believe that in order to obtain the best lien status for the borrower’s LLC interest, the interest must be diploma holderi.e., converted into a physical certificate like a stock certificate, The lien must be shown on the certificate, and the lender or escrow agent or trustee must keep the physical certificate until the loan is paid off.

Another way to perfect the lien on the LLC interest is to have the LLC itself sign the lien and agree to honor it until the loan is repaid. This sounds simple enough, but the LLC actually has little incentive to do this, and sometimes the borrower does not want the LLC to know that the borrower’s interest is being used as collateral (it is Should raise a red flag in you). But requiring it has a major advantage for lenders, which is that the lender can also stipulate that the borrower’s LLC interest has not previously been pledged as collateral to another lender, as was the case before the 2008 crash. Had happened frequently over many years.

The bottom line is that a lender should be very careful when accepting a borrower’s LLC interest as collateral. The lender should carefully review the LLC operating agreement, understand the nature of the LLC and predict whether distributions will continue and in what amounts, and also take additional steps to perfect the lien on the LLC interest.

Otherwise, the lender may later find that he is left with little more than an empty bag.