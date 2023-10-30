Why Microsoft (MSFT) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long Term

Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are goals for new and old investors alike.

Many investors also have a methodology that helps guide their buying and selling decisions. One way to find winning stocks based on your preferred method of investing is to use the Zacks Style Scores, which are indicators that rate stocks based on three widely followed investment types: value, growth and motion.

Is This 1 Momentum Stock Worth Buying Right Now?

Unlike value or growth investors, momentum-oriented investors live by the adage that “the trend is your friend.” This investing style is all about taking advantage of upward or downward trends in a stock’s price or earnings outlook. Employing factors such as one-week price changes and monthly percentage changes in earnings estimates, the Momentum Style Score can indicate favorable times to build positions in high-momentum stocks.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation is one of the world’s largest broad-based technology providers. The company dominates the PC software market with over 73% market share of desktop operating systems.

MSFT has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), a Momentum Style Score of A, and a VGM Score of B. The stock is up 1% and 4.5% over the past one-week and four-week periods, respectively. respectively, and Microsoft has also gained 39.8% in the last one-year period. Additionally, an average of 24,893,520 shares were traded in the last 20 trading sessions.

Momentum investors also pay close attention to a company’s earnings. For MSFT, 16 analysts have revised their earnings estimates over the last 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 has increased by $0.21 to $11.11 per share. MSFT claims an average earnings surprise of 7.8%.

MSFT should be on investors’ short list due to its impressive earnings fundamentals, a good Zacks Rank, and strong Momentum and VGM Style Scores.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download the 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Click here to read this article on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

Source: finance.yahoo.com