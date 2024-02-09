Why Mazda says hybrid crossover SUVs are the ‘sweet spot’ for the US market

Count Mazda (MZDAY) among the automakers that were criticized for dragging their feet on EVs, but the company is now glad it did.

Globally, for the first three quarters of its fiscal year, Mazda on Friday reported record earnings of 200.2 billion yen ($1.32 billion), up 83% year on year, with global sales volume rising 17% to 930K units Is. The company is predicting “record results for all profit levels” when it reports results for the fiscal year following the quarter ending March 31.

While Mazda doesn’t currently offer a pure electric EV in the US (it has finished the MX-30 EV that was only sold in California), the Japanese automaker intends to go fully electrified by 2030 — meaning Is 75% hybrid and 25% pure electric vehicle.

For now, a conservative approach is working from relatively nimble Mazda in the US, as evidenced by the company’s best sales year in the US since 1994. Mazda North America CEO Tom Donnelly said Mazda’s transition plan was deliberate, even in the face of a changing market.

Mazda CX-70 Crossover Utility (Mazda) (Mazda)

Donnelly said in an interview, “There’s no doubt it’s a dynamic market right now, but we have a strategy we call multi-solution, which means all of our plans are hybrid and plug-in hybrid and eventually Were around electrification.” With Yahoo Finance.

Donnelly noted that Mazda’s plan is a three-step approach, starting with its flagship CX-90 plug-in hybrid CUV (crossover utility vehicle), which debuted last year, followed by the recently revealed CX-70. Plug-in hybrids and CX-50 hybrids are coming later this year.

Those three vehicles will take Mazda through to 2030 when the brand will feature exclusively electrified powertrains. “We think the momentum and our overall strategy is right for the market today,” Donnelly said.

Although the company is doing well here based on its initial pure electric hesitancy, Mazda has been criticized for moving too slowly toward electrification, and if electrification is affected it will still fall behind GM, Ford, and It may even lag far behind other mass market players like Toyota. Pivotal point in a few years’ time.

the story continues

GM, Ford and Toyota have committed billions of dollars to that transition, and though they’re delaying it or making some cuts, the sheer scale of those investments dwarfs what Mazda is spending on battery and EV powertrain development. Reduces the expenses. Late last year Mazda reiterated plans to spend $10.7 billion on electrification efforts by 2030, while Toyota intends to spend $37 billion over the same period.

Donnelly dismissed the criticism, claiming that Mazda has been a “deliberate follower” in this area, an interesting turn of phrase considering that most companies want to be seen as “leaders”.

Mazda CX-90 Crossover Utility. (Mazda) (Mazda)

“We want to time the market and make sure we offer products, technologies, powertrains that the market demands, and we’re clearly seeing a slowdown in BEV adoption.” [but] We’re seeing an uptick in hybrid demand, and that’s why we think the two plugins we have this year, as well as the hybrid and the introduction of the CX-50 later this year, we think we’re well positioned for the market. Finding the right time,” he said.

Donnelly believes that the mix of crossover utility vehicles with hybrid powertrains is the “sweet spot” for Mazda’s customers, which he says are mostly affluent empty-nesters who appreciate the driving dynamics of Mazda vehicles, given their According to Mazda’s strength.

The idea is that the smaller, bolder Mazda shouldn’t be all things to all people, like Toyota or GM. It’s a playbook Ford has also adopted, getting rid of the middle-of-the-road cars and focusing on trucks, SUVs and sports cars like the Mustang: vehicles that speak to their core audience.

“We had our best December ever in terms of retail sales, our best January ever in terms of retail sales,” Donnelly said. “We think our strategy is right for today’s market and indeed for the next few years.

Prasad Subramaniam is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. you can follow him Twitter and on Instagram,

Click here for in-depth analysis including the latest stock market news and stock movement events

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: finance.yahoo.com