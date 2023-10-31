Why Lockheed thinks its Mars orbiter base camp is worth the wait

Mars Base Camp Nuclear Thermal Propulsion Configuration Lockheed Martin

When humans eventually get to Mars, is it better to do it step by step, first building a so-called Mars-orbiting base camp, as recently proposed by Lockheed Martin? Or is it best to use the Mars Direct strategy?

The idea of ​​Mars Direct would be to use existing technology to send astronauts directly to Mars via a spacecraft capable of interplanetary flight, landing on Mars, and returning home all at once. In contrast, the Mars Base Camp (MBC) concept relies on using the station as a base for multiple 14-day crewed expeditions to Mars and excursions to the Martian moons of Phobos and Deimos.

Space exploration architect and Lockheed Martin Fellow Timothy Sichan told me via email that once the Base Camp program starts, it will take about a decade for it to succeed. In the last 5 years we have been making great progress on technology development. He says, we are developing cryogenic and nuclear technologies internally and for this purpose, we have been selected to demonstrate nuclear thermal propulsion in space.

Lockheed Martin says the orbiting station can perform telerobotic exploration of the Martian surface, including sample return. And once the manned surface mission is complete, the lander will return to the MBC as a single stage to the orbiting launch vehicle for refueling, notes Lockheed Martin.

path to mars

There are two options. One involves launch from Earth when Mars and Earth are at orbital opposition which occurs when Mars is closest to Earth. The second option occurs when Mars and Earth are farthest from each other, known as orbital conjunction.

Sichan says that in a Conjunction class mission, the vehicle takes off from Earth for Mars at the optimal time, and then waits for departure from Mars at the optimal time. This resulted in a total mission time of approximately 3 years, with approximately one year spent on Mars. They say, in an opposition-class mission, the return phase does not happen at the optimal time, but you only spend about a month on Mars, reducing mission time by about 2 years.

Mars advocate Robert Zubrin supports combination orbit missions.

These provide a 6-month transit each way to Mars, with up to 1.5 years on the surface, said aerospace engineer Robert Zubrin, founder and author of The Mars Society. case of mars, told me via email. If you want to do science on Mars, you have to stay long enough to do some real exploration, he says.

Rear view of an astronaut on Mars looking at a base camp settlement built near a rocky mountain. In this settlement the domes and tunnels are connected to each other. A Mars rover vehicle is moving in the distance.

Lockheed Martin also favors long-duration combination class missions.

With long-duration Combination Class missions, you get a lot more science and exploration time, and the propellant requirements are much lower, Sichan says. But if NASA chooses the opposition class, we will support that option, he says.

how to get there

Sichan says nuclear thermal propulsion flows hydrogen propellant through a hot nuclear reactor to produce both high thrust and high efficiency. Nuclear electric propulsion Electric propulsion uses a nuclear reactor to generate electricity to power thrusters. It may have high efficiency, but very little thrust. He says that for manned missions, nuclear thermal propulsion enables a shorter trajectory.

What if NASA changes its Artemis program’s plan to return to the Moon?

Mars Base Camp is not dependent on the success of Artemis, but will be based on the success of Artemis, which will reduce risks and demonstrate capabilities, Seichen says.

The MBC includes both the Orion crew vehicle for return to Mars and a landing and landing vehicle on the surface of Mars.

Sichan says the MBC station enables the mission to reduce risk, perform unprecedented telerobotic science on Mars, and be the first mission to visit the Mars moons Phobos and Deimos. This also allows more time to develop entry, landing and climb systems. Then the next step could be to use the orbital station as a base camp to conduct 14-day surface missions to multiple locations during a trip to Mars, he says.

Both Lockheed Martin and NASA are interested in using water from permanently shadowed craters on the Moon or from the subsurface of Mars to generate spacecraft propellant.

Sichan says large-scale propellant production on the Moon could fuel transportation to Earth orbit and the Earth-Moon system as well as vehicles to Mars. He says that then this technology can be extended to the surface of Mars.

Zubrin still supports the Mars Direct approach.

The purpose of a human Mars mission is to perform scientific exploration — most importantly the search for life on Mars — that only human explorers can do on the Red Planet’s surface, Zubrin says. The question is, will we have a purpose-driven Mars program, or a vendor-driven Mars program? A vendor-driven program serves to spend money; He says a purpose-driven Mars program explores Mars.

The challenge is as much political as it is technical.

The most optimistic time frame for any type of manned mission to the Red Planet now extends from the mid-2030s to the mid-2040s.

Seichen says one of the challenges in gaining political support for Mars has been the cost and long development timelines. By executing an orbital mission first, he says, we can spread the costs more evenly, and accomplish an amazing mission.