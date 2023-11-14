Given the company’s notable revisions to earnings estimates, Limbach (LMB) could be a solid addition to your portfolio. Although the stock has been gaining recently, this trend may continue as its earnings outlook is still improving.

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this company reflects analysts’ growing optimism over its earnings prospects, which should be reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between earnings estimate revision trends and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool – the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Rank stocks Are generated. Average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved significantly higher for Limbach, as there has been strong consensus among covering analysts in raising estimates.

Current-quarter estimate revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.40 per share in the current quarter, which would represent a change of -27.27% year-over-year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Limbach has increased by 21.21% over the past 30 days as one estimate moved higher with no negative revisions.

Current year estimate revision

For the full year, estimates for earnings of $1.75 per share represent a change of +173.44% from a year ago.

The revision trend for the current year also appears quite promising for Limbach, with an estimated no negative revisions compared to the previous month. The consensus estimate has also increased by 28.68% during this time frame.

favorable zacks rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Limbach is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decisions. You can see the full list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Ranks #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

ground level

Limbach shares are up 18.2% over the past four weeks, suggesting investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. Therefore, you may consider adding it to your portfolio immediately to benefit from its income growth potential.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB): Free Stock Analysis Report

