Why JPMorgan’s trading desk changed its course and gave shares a boost

“The cautious call we made since the second half of January has proven overly conservative,” JPMorgan’s trading desk said.

Although the domestic outlook for the bank is still bearish, the trading desk said they are now “strategically optimistic”.

Tech stocks have rallied despite the hawkish Fedspeak, while strong economic data means good news for future revenue growth.

JPMorgan’s trading desk is changing its outlook on shares: It is now “strategically bullish,” according to a note issued Tuesday.

“The cautious calls we have made since the second half of January have proven overly conservative, driven primarily by a lack of strong confidence in megacap tech earnings to outweigh the high buyside bar, lack of positioning tailwinds, and a pullback. Driven by the possibility of a .. move over the past 3 months,” the analysts wrote.

While the House view is still bearish on JPMorgan shares, the trading desk acknowledged that they have underestimated the earnings power of tech stocks like Meta and Amazon. Meta had a blockbuster performance on Friday last week, surging 20% ​​following their earnings report.

The analysts said what changed their outlook is that Big Tech stocks are becoming “decoupled” from bond yields. After Powell’s dovish comments last week, tech stocks have rallied, even as bond yields pushed higher. The Nasdaq index has gained 1.74% over the past 5 days as the yield on the 10-year bill has risen above 4%.

“There are few catalysts this week and even aggressive Fedspeak should not significantly impact Mag7 names, sending the index higher but potentially at a slower pace,” the analysts said.

Moreover, economic growth remains strong. Last week ended with a stellar jobs report, with 353,000 new jobs added to the US economy. After this, consumer expenditure and GDP data has also become hot.

“The upward trend should continue to translate into positive revenue growth,” JPMorgan’s trading desk said. “Although margin compression is a known risk, this seems more strange.”

As analyst Marko Kolanovic points out, the broader view for the investment bank is that investors should prefer cash rather than stocks.

“We remain cautious on risky assets and the broader macro outlook due to interest rate shocks (over the past 18 months), which have weighed on economic activity, declining consumer power, geopolitical headwinds and expensive risky assets,” he said in a statement. “There could be a negative impact on valuation.” Last month’s note.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com