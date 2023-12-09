Why job candidates have become 'ghost' employers like never before

Payback is hell.

Contrary to the situation, job seekers are becoming increasingly attracted to employers. This is according to a new report by online job search platform Indeed.

According to Raj Mukherjee, executive vice president of Indeed, prospective employees who are in the middle of the hiring process and disappear without telling the employer why they think it’s “fair game.” “It’s easy to understand why after years of being harassed by employers.”

In other words, they apply for jobs, or sometimes get interviewed by multiple people, and then it’s radio silence.

Maybe you’ve been there or done that.

More than half of employers (57%) say they have never been ghosted in the past 12 months, according to findings from a survey of 4,500 job seekers and employers in the US, UK and Canada. ,

worst. According to statistics, 7 in 10 (70%) of job seekers in the US say they think it is “fair” to ghost employers.

For many job seekers, ghosting is frustrating.

This silence is echoed when they don’t hear back from an employer after submitting a resume, perhaps because an artificial intelligence tool automatically screens it and removes it without a person even noticing. Or it could be an even more personal blackout after a job interview, or even several stressful rounds of interviews. That’s crushing.

More than one third (35%) According to the survey, American job seekers said an employer did not accept their application in 2023. Even more job candidates, 4 in 10 (40%), report being ghosted after a second or third round of interviews this year, compared to 30% in 2022.,

According to the latest research from Glassdoor, the website where current and former employees anonymously review companies, the total share of interview reviews from users that mentioned ghosting by employers more than doubled in February 2020 compared to before the pandemic. It has become more. The findings are over a million. Interview reviews posted by US-based job seekers between 2016 and 2023.

Interestingly, candidates who successfully secured an interview with a hiring manager through a recruiter were 1.4 times more likely to be ghosted than candidates who applied blindly online. . Job seekers who arrived at one-on-one jobs through referrals were less likely to be ghosted, but not completely. Ghosting is still mentioned in a fraction (2.2%) of referral-based interview reviews.

rudeness rules

All job seekers are saying is that this game can be played by two people.

“The increase in ghosting is quite surprising,” Mukherjee told Yahoo Finance. “It sparks curiosity about what’s changing in the job market and how candidates are thinking about their job searches these days.”

he is right. In many ways, remote processing makes this possible. It weakens human relationships. There are two parts to this trend: First, there has been a rise in virtual job interviews that have increased during the pandemic – a practice that is deeply embedded in the recruiting landscape. And then, the push-button to apply online for the posts. Combined they create a less tangible person-to-person relationship. In turn, it becomes much easier to put off guilt-free communication with a prospective employer (or potential employee) and not look back.

“Workplace norms and expectations regarding communication have evolved over time,” Dan Schaubel, managing partner of Workplace Intelligence, told Yahoo Finance. “Individuals may find that traditional etiquette regarding formally declining offers has been relaxed, especially in industries or sectors where job mobility is high.”

Reality: According to data from Indeed, two-thirds (75%) of U.S. job seekers (75%) and employers (74%) say ghosting has been involved in the hiring landscape.

But are the tables turning?

Probably not. Ghosting is also an indication of who holds the cards in the job market. When the job market was tight with about two open jobs for each job seeker, in-demand workers had some leeway to leave potential employers with whom they were interviewing when they found a better opportunity. Some workers even accepted a post and left without saying anything.

According to Indeed, job seekers said their motive for being ghosted was usually because it wasn’t the right job or company for them. Other reasons that come up when you reach the final stages of the hiring process include too low a salary offer, not good enough benefits, or a better job offer.

The latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released on Friday showed the unemployment rate for the month was 3.7%, down from 3.9% in October, showing that job seekers still have a leg up.

According to Nick Bunker, head of economic research at Indeed Hiring Lab, “There is substantial momentum in the labor market heading into 2024. Hiring is still strong, job losses are still low, and employment is high.” “At the same time, the labor market is no longer growing at an unsustainable pace.”

Then, as the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported earlier this week, the layoff rate was little changed, with hiring remaining largely unchanged, as was the quit rate, which generally measures their ability to find new employment. Reflects workers’ confidence in it, he added.

All positive news for job seekers. “In today’s competitive job market, candidates may receive multiple job offers at once,” Schaubel said.

what will stop the ghost

Nearly one in 4 (42%) of job seekers said a higher salary would help, or at least know what to expect early in the process. Undoubtedly this will happen. Roughly the same (41%) said better pay transparency, such as providing salary ranges upfront, would keep them from being intimidated in the final stages of the game. And of course the better gains (39%) will sweeten the pot.

The good news that may ease some of the last-minute hassle is that it has become much easier for job seekers to find out how much a potential job might pay. Overall, the share of US job postings that disclose salary ranges has actually nearly tripled from February 2020 to August of this year. This increase is primarily due to several pay transparency laws enacted by states over the past few years.

Ultimately, it depends on the human touch during the recruitment process, especially if it is a lengthy process.

Incredibly, while most recruiters and hiring managers are harassed by job seekers, according to Indeed’s survey, 40% have no strategy to stop it before it starts.

It would be better if they take care of themselves. More than half (62%) of American job seekers said they plan to deceive employers during future job searches, a significant increase from only 37% in 2019. ,” Mukherjee said.

Kerry Hannon is a senior reporter and columnist at Yahoo Finance. She is a workplace futurist, a career and retirement strategist, and the author of 14 books, including “In Control at 50+: How to Succeed in the New World of Work” And “Never be too old to be rich.” Follow him on Twitter @kerryhannon,

