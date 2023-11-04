Why Jeff Bezos’ move to sunny Miami might be a smart tax saving strategy

jeff bezos Has revealed his decision to move from seattle To miamiWhich sparked discussion about the possible tax implications of the move for the billionaire.

What happened: Amazon Founder Bezos made headlines this week after announcing his decision to leave Seattle and make Miami his new home.

While Bezos cited a desire to be closer to his parents as the primary reason for the move, many financial experts are speculating that there is more to the story.

Miami, known for its warm climate and beautiful beaches, is also renowned for its tax-friendly environment, making it a popular destination for high-net-worth individuals looking to optimize their tax strategies, Business Insider reports. Makes it an attractive destination for.

Tech billionaires like Bezos, whose wealth is primarily tied up in stocks and investments, pay close attention to capital gains tax rates, according to the report.

Florida has no state income tax or capital gains tax, unlike Washington, which recently introduced a 7% capital gains tax.

The Amazon founder and former CEO, who sold nearly 2.1 million company shares this year, could potentially save millions in capital gains taxes by relocating to Miami.

With his substantial stake in Amazon, estimated at 990 million shares worth about $137 billion, the potential tax savings become even greater, the report said.

why is it important: It was previously reported that Bezos had committed to the $79 million purchase of a seven-bedroom estate on Indian Creek, an artificial island near Miami. Earlier this year in June, he had purchased the property adjacent to this mansion for $68 million.

Additionally, Miami has become a favorite destination for entrepreneurs and prominent individuals.

Notable personalities such as hedge fund magnates ken griffin, dan loebAnd josh harriswith football sensation Lionel MessiHas also invested in lavish Miami residences.

