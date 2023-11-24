Why isn't landfill mining more popular?

Americans threw 292.4 million tons of trash into landfills in 2018, or about 5 pounds of trash per person per day. Once in the landfill, much of that waste undergoes some leaching of chemicals, often polluting the surrounding area. But there is potentially valuable material amidst all this smelly waste, and some environmentalists and engineers see landfills as a resource to be exploited.

This summer’s hottest umbrella

Landfill mining is the process of opening up a landfill and sifting through waste cells to recover any type of e-waste, heavy metals, or other recoverable materials that can then be returned to manufacturers and used as new products. Can be recycled. This sounds promising, but landfill mining has not yet taken off widely. I asked some environmental scientists to explain the reason.

Travis P. Wagner



Professor Emeritus of Environmental Science and Policy, University of Southern Maine and co-author “Landfill Mining: A Case Study of a Successful Metal Recovery Project,” Published in Waste Management Magazine

There are millions of tons (and billions of dollars worth) of recoverable metals, plastics, and other materials currently stored in landfills. The simple reason mining is not happening is economics: for a number of reasons, the cost of mining solid waste landfills currently exceeds the value of the recoverable materials. The costs of any mining operation include extraction of the target ore, processing to concentrate the ore (beneficiation), management of associated wastes, transportation and sale of the material, and finally mine closure and reclamation. These costs should be less than the revenue received from selling the mined material. While mining of solid waste landfills has many environmental benefits, it is subject to the same economic conditions as conventional mining. In a typical solid waste landfill, there is insufficient knowledge of what, where, and how much of the target material is there. This makes it very difficult to estimate the costs and potential revenues of mining. Landfills also incur additional costs: not knowing how much and what types of hazardous materials are present and where they are located. Their presence poses serious worker safety and environmental risks. Processing landfilled waste to concentrate the material is probably the highest cost. For example, in the case of metals, the typical concentration of metal in solid waste is approximately 5 Percent. other 9 5 Percentage of garbage will have to be removed temporarily and later returned to the landfill. And, many metals are not isolated but part of a multi-material object. The cost of removing all non-metallic components can exceed the market value of the steel. Finally, due to the significant environmental risks involved in landfill mining, landfill mining operations will only be permitted if there is adequate contingency funding (or insurance). Adequate funding will be required before mining can commence to ensure that the mining operator can afford the costs of properly closing and reclaiming the mined landfill and remediating any environmental impacts.

In a typical solid waste landfill, there is insufficient knowledge of what, where, and how much of the target material is there. This makes it very difficult to estimate the costs and potential revenues of mining.

lucia helena da silva maciel javier

Senior researcher and co-author at the Mineral Technology Center in Rio de Janeiro “A Comprehensive Review of Value Recovery from Urban Mining and E-Waste Materials,” Published in Resources, Conservation and Recycling

First, it is important to distinguish between urban mining and landfill mining. Urban mining is defined as a set of processes for obtaining materials from secondary resources. Mostly from waste or post-consumer products. Mining from landfills is one of the possibilities of urban mining. Mining from landfills presents some limiting aspects, such as the content of organic material that can ‘contaminate’ recoverable materials and also the diversity of materials that makes it difficult to identify and classify materials. Similarly, mining of low-grade deposits, which is economically unviable. Finally, urban mining finds place in new business models through the separation of secondary resources at the source, such as selective collection and carrying out specific operations (e.g. e-waste, metal fractions). However, the main motivation for urban mining lies in the need to obtain materials that are significant in secondary resources and available with frequency and quantity. For example, we have platinum in automotive catalysts, gold in printed circuit boards, and copper in wires and cables.

﻿Mining from landfills presents some limiting aspects, such as the content of organic material that may ‘contaminate’ recoverable materials

jeff murray

Vice President and Landfill Practice Leader at HDR

I recently helped facilitate a public open house for a proposed expansion of a lined landfill that would require mining of a closed but unlined legacy landfill. While most attendees understood the need and appreciated the care taken by the community to remove liability and provide disposal capacity, there were some residents who were adamant that if a portion of the landfill were mined If it can be done, why not mine the entire site and relocate. Landfill in another part of the county? Their motivation was not the recovery or improvement of recyclable materials, but rather to correct a perceived mistake made 40 years earlier when the property was established as a landfill site. This story illustrates one of the problems facing landfill mining in the United States. In Europe, where they view landfills more negatively, they have been mining on old landfill sites for decades. So why isn’t it more popular here? In simple words, we have a different set of motivations. Energy costs are still comparatively low due to the availability of fossil fuels and natural gas, so we do not value the energy potential of waste buried in landfills. There is no strong appetite for waste-to-energy in many places that could benefit from the energy value of buried plastics and decomposed organic matter. Landfill mining is expensive relative to the cost of developing a new landfill site or transporting the waste to a regional disposal facility in someone else’s backyard. The cost of excavation, physical investigation, and management of odors and fluids can be significant barriers. In most cases the recycling market demand for steel, aluminum or precious metals is not high enough to offset the costs of mining and cleaning. Despite long-running education efforts, Americans have been separating valuable plastics and metals from the waste stream for decades. Our waste may contain valuable materials, but once it goes into the ground, that value proposition is significantly diminished. Environmental, social and governance pressures are increasing but not as mature as in other parts of the world. ESG will certainly influence our transition to a more circular and sustainable economy, but it probably won’t trigger widespread landfill mining and reclamation activities. Reduction of greenhouse gas emissions is also not a strong motivator. Most degradation of organic matter from old landfills occurs in the first decade or two after disposal. Unless the mined waste is less than 10 years old (then why did you bury it in the first place?), net greenhouse gas reductions may be minimal after considering the equipment and fuel required. With some changes in the above factors, the popularity of landfill mining may increase over time. In the meantime, we will continue to keep an eye on Europe and Asia as they explore cost-effective methods. My 25 years of experience in landfills as a solid waste consulting engineer tells me that landfill mining is an interesting proposition. But will it become a big part of my practice in the next 15 years? Let’s say I’m not holding my nose or holding my breath.

Despite long-running education efforts, Americans have been separating valuable plastics and metals from the waste stream for decades. Our waste may contain valuable materials, but once it goes into the ground, that value proposition is significantly reduced.

Source: gizmodo.com