Why isn’t anyone shouting about this FTSE 250 income gem?

When looking for dividend potential FTSE 250, investors often turn to banks and mining stocks. This is with good reason given the generous payouts and high yields. Yet there’s another stock that I’ve seen (as far as I can tell) that hasn’t received much attention at all. Despite this, it is still a really good dividend stock for investors to consider. Let us discuss further.

The company I am talking about is International Public Partnership (LSE:INPP). Over the past year, the share price has fallen 20%. The current dividend yield is 6.55%.

The company aims to invest responsibly in social and public infrastructure that delivers long-term benefits for all. In practice this means it has a portfolio spanning the world of commercial properties and infrastructure. This includes areas ranging from health to transportation. It also covers some promising new areas within digital infrastructure.

Given the rental and lease income it receives, it is able to pay dividends to shareholders. It typically pays two dividends a year. These are increasing year after year and should continue to do so. A key factor in this is that businesses aim to link dividends to inflation.

Over the last year the share price has fallen below the net asset value (NAV) of the assets in the fund. Currently, it trades at a 25% discount. Granted, the NAV price is updated only twice a year, so this discount needs to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Factors hindering the company relate to high interest rates and an uncertain property market. Higher rates make it more expensive to take out new loans to finance new projects. This reduces profits.

The uncertain property market means that valuations for commercial sites are not very good right now.

Even though it is risky to move forward, the property market is cyclical. I think that’s why this stock hasn’t received a lot of media coverage or recommendations recently. This is because this sector is not in good condition right now.

Yet I think that’s what makes it a gem. Buying now gives investors the opportunity to enjoy increased yields. Also, I expect the share price to return to NAV value in the coming years. Early investors can benefit from this.

Why are quiet stocks sometimes the best?

I have found in the past that sometimes when a stock is in the news for good reasons, the share price has already gone up. In other words, I’ve missed the boat.

That’s why finding stocks that fly under the radar can be great for investors. The risk, of course, is that the company never gets the attention it deserves. But if others embrace the value and value that I believe there is in international public participation, it could do very well in the years to come. So I think investors should consider buying the stock now.

The post Why Is No One Screaming About This FTSE 250 Income Gem? appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

John Smith has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any stocks mentioned. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

